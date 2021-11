Our favorite Italian brake manufacturer is spooling up its knowledge of advanced brake system technology by buying out other companies to expedite the process. According to the report from Finance Yahoo!, Brembo is looking to open their first high-tech lab in Silicon Valley, CA to accelerate its ‘digitization strategy’ – and Brembo’s Chief Executive, Daniele Schillaci – an automotive industry veteran with a resume that includes time spent at Nissan Motor and Toyota – foresees the future to be far closer than we anticipate.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO