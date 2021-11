At this age, your athlete is still developing and growing. It is not exactly the right time to start pushing their athleticism. Instead, focus on developing it. At this age stage, from 6-10 years old, the focus should be on fundamentals. Fundamentals are the foundation for skill mastery to occur and stimulate the next set of skills to grow in the next age stage after ten years old. At this time, you want to use exercises, movements, and drills that emphasize repetition and fun to develop their fundamental proficiency. Fundamentals proficiency leads to superior athleticism. Like Michael Jordan said, “Get the fundamentals down, and everything you do will rise.”

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO