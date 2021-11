“As the world goes forward, we cannot start going backwards. African-Americans have come too far and we have too far yet to go to take a detour into the swamp of hatred. We, as a people who have suffered so much from the hatred of others must not now show tolerance for any movement or any philosophy that has as its core the hatred of Jews or the hatred of any other group. Our future lies in the philosophy of love and understanding and caring and building. Not of hating and tearing down. We know that — each and every one of us know that to the depth of our heart — and we must be prepared to stand up for it and speak up for it.” — Gen. Colin Powell, Commencement Address at Howard University, May 14, 1994.

