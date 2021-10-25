CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OP-ED | Break the Two-Party Stranglehold, Make Local Elections Nonpartisan

By Terry Cowgill
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnless you’ve been living in a cave for the last 10 to 20 years, you’ve surely noticed how our political landscape has devolved into a hyper-partisan cesspool. Politics has always been a rough-and-tumble environment in the United States, but the divide has widened; for the last decade or so, our divisions...

CBS New York

Election Day Guide For Voters In New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The General Election is coming up this Tuesday. In the Garden State, all eyes are on the race for governor. New Jersey voters will choose between Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Below are some important dates and details to know before hitting the polls. Where to vote? Click here to find your polling location. When to vote? Early voting will be held from October 23 to 31. Election Day is November 2, when polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about early voting locations and times, click here. Other key deadlines? Voter registration ends October 12. Click here to check your registration status. Vote by mail ballots must be requested by mail or online by October 26, or in person by November 1. Ballots must be postmarked or returned in person by November 2. Click here to request a ballot. What’s on my ballot? Click here to enter your address for a sample ballot in your area. For more on New Jersey poll sites, early voting schedule, vote by mail information and more, click here. For more coverage of the 2021 election, click here. 
iheartoswego.com

OP ED: This Election Day, Look Closely at Back of Ballot

Voters across New York state will be heading to the polls to make critical decisions regarding which candidates will represent them in the coming term. This year, it is especially important residents get out and vote as elections featuring local candidates, typically, have a lower turnout than in statewide election years.
Washington Post

Count on Democrats to ignore the lessons of a Youngkin win

It will surprise no one that I think Glenn Younkin (R) is going to win Tuesday’s vote in the Virginia governor’s race. Former governor Terry McAuliffe (D) spent Sunday morning on “Meet the Press,” which was an appeal for help to Beltway suburbs where the Sunday shows matter far more than they do in Virginia Beach, Richmond and Lynchburg, much less rural Virginia.
globalvoices.org

In Georgia, the ruling Dream Party wins in local election runoff vote

The ruling Georgian Dream party claimed victory on October 30 as polls closed in Georgia's runoff vote across the nation's five largest cities — Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi, Poti, and Rustavi. The local elections were held in an environment of protracted political crisis since October 2020, when opposition groups contested the ruling Georgian Dream Party's victory in the parliamentary elections. Preliminary results announced on October 31, by Central Election Committee showed the ruling Georgian Dream party secured 19 out of 20 mayoral seats. The opposition parties have made allegations of rigged ballots.
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

2021 Local Elections Guide: Make Your Voice Heard Where It Matters Most

While much of the focus nationally is on presidential and midterm elections, local and state races are equally important. This month, several races are taking place that will significantly impact the lives of local communities.  Many elections are taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 2, but in some areas, special elections and runoffs are happening later in the month. Early voting is underway in Louisiana, which has elections on Nov. 13.
CBS Pittsburgh

Voter Turnout Predicted To Be Low, As Party Leaders Push Importance Of Judicial Race

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tuesday is Election Day, but political experts say many people won’t bother to vote. There are 8.7 million registered voters in Pennsylvania, and nearly seven million of them voted a year ago for president. This year, maybe three million will vote. “It will be a very low turnout election, partly because these off-year elections tend to be low turnout anyway. And the other piece of it is, a lot of Americans are just exhausted by politics right now,” University of Pittsburgh professor Kristin Kanthak said. Kanthak, a political science professor, is predicting a turnout of under 30 percent,...
KAKE TV

Tuesday's elections could help local political parties prepare for 2022

Wichita, Kan. In little over 24 hours the results will be in on this fall's election with a handful of city council and school board seats up for grabs in Sedgwick County. Dr. Neal Allen, a political science professor with Wichita State says that tomorrow's outcomes may be more important for 2022, when the Governor's seat and several federal offices are open.
Fox News

Bill Maher warns Virginia Dems: McAuliffe could lose election over schools issue because 'parents vote'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher sounded the alarm Friday night about next week's Virginia gubernatorial election, which could go to Republicans for the first time since 2009. Maher began the show's panel discussion by pointing out that Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe "should walk away with it" since President Biden won Virginia by 10 points and McAuliffe previously served as the commonwealth's governor, 2014-2018.
austincountynewsonline.com

Texas’ New Secretary Of State Says The 2020 Election Wasn’t Stolen, But His Top Priority Is Auditing Its Results

Texas’ new secretary of state says he wants to “restore confidence” in the state’s elections, despite a background that includes helping former President Donald Trump challenge the 2020 presidential election results in Pennsylvania. In an interview Thursday, John Scott said there’s no question that Joe Biden is the president and...
goodmorningwilton.com

ELECTION 2021: Wilton Democratic Town Committee Op-Ed

Tom Dubin is the chair of the Wilton Democratic Town Committee. The funny thing this year is that it can be hard to tell the difference between the parties’ campaigns. Both support fiscal responsibility, great schools, increased amenities, a vibrant downtown, and control over local matters. Both propose candidates with kids in our schools, and all candidates are our neighbors. But dig a bit and the quality of the Democratic candidates is clear. Dig further and concerns about several Republican candidates may also be apparent. All politics are local, and this year’s choices may affect the character of the Wilton we love.
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Nonpartisan Audit Finds Wisconsin 2020 Election ‘Safe and Secure’

MADISON, WI (WTAQ) – A nonpartisan audit of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin did not identify any widespread fraud in the state. Republican State Senator Rob Cowles of Allouez co-chairs the Legislature’s Audit Committee. “Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely...
Urban Milwaukee

Nonpartisan State Election Review Finds No Widespread Fraud

A highly-anticipated nonpartisan report on Wisconsin’s 2020 election has found no widespread voter fraud or wrongdoing, but made dozens of recommendations for updating state policies and state laws related to elections. The 168-page audit by the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau, initially ordered by the GOP-controlled Legislature in February, was...
thecorryjournal.com

Op-Ed Party lines are no way to choose a county executive

On Nov. 2 Erie County voters will be electing a new county executive and it comes at a time when residents need true leadership to guide us out of the pandemic mess we have lived in for almost two years. What makes the best candidate for our next Erie County...
