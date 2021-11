Trunk-or-Treaters, there are lots of events coming up to check out. There is a new trend in the last few years that is changing the way that people go trick or treating. It's called Trunk-or-Treating, and the premise is simple: A bunch of parents get together in a school or church parking lot, deck out their car trunks with Halloween decorations, and let the kids go from car to car, collecting candy. With that in mind, there are several of these events happening in the greater Bangor area over the next few days that the kiddos will love.

BANGOR, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO