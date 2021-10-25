CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony confirms God of War’s PC version has been outsourced

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGod of War’s PC port is being developed by Canadian studio Jetpack Interactive, it’s been confirmed. In a statement provided to Arstechnica, Sony Interactive Entertainment said the Canadian studio is creating God of War PC with supervision from original creator Sony Santa Monica. Jetpack is a port house and...

Android Central

The best early Black Friday PS5 deals right now

It's that time of year when we start getting ready for the Black Friday PS5 deals, and you certainly shouldn't be waiting until the day itself if you haven't bagged Sony's new console yet. Since launch last November, the PS5 has never lasted more than a few minutes when it comes into stock, and we expect the feeding frenzy to be no different well into next year.
GameStop is selling PS5 bundles online, with early access for Pro members

GameStop is selling PlayStation 5 console bundles online today, with early access to the products reserved for Pro members. Two PS5 bundles will be made available at 8am PT / 11am ET / 10am CT, the retailer has confirmed to customers including Wario64. Pro members will get exclusive access to...
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
Collider

'God Of War' Is Coming to PC Next Year

In anticipation of God of War:​​​​​​ Ragnarok, PlayStation's God of War (2018) will be arriving on PC next year, as announced by PlayStation in a blog post. The beloved and critically acclaimed reboot will feature true 4K resolution as well as unlocked frame rates on PC. The game will arrive on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. Sony also revealed that the game sold over 19 million units on the PlayStation 4.
God of War is coming to PC in January

Well, it finally happened. SIE Santa Monica's award-winning action-adventure God of War is finally coming to PC. Sony have officially announced the port today with a brand new trailer that showcases exclusive PC features. "We’re thrilled to announce that God of War (2018) will be coming to PC on January...
The Verge

Sony is officially bringing God of War to PC

One of Sony’s best PlayStation games, God of War, is headed to PC. The game will be available on January 14th, 2022, and you can preorder it now on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $49.99. If you opt to pick up the game on PC, you’ll be able...
gameranx.com

God of War on PC is Continuing a Great Trend For Sony

After months of speculation and rumors, Santa Monica Studios and Sony finally announced that 2018’s God of War will be making its way to PC. Rumors that the PS4 exclusive would be coming to PC have been making the rounds since Horizon Zero Dawn became the first Sony PS4 exclusive to be ported to PC in 2020. Clearly, Horizon Zero Dawn has been a success for Sony on PC and it’s great to see the continuation of these ports.
gamingintel.com

God of War PC Port Dominates Sales Charts

Sony’s God of War is already taking the PC market by storm with an outstanding sales performance. It is no secret that Sony has been increasing its efforts to appease PC gamers. Microsoft proved that PC gamers are a considerably sized market with its PC Game Pass success. After this...
God of War - PC Announce Trailer

God of War is headed to PC on January 14, 2022. Check out the announcement trailer. His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive... and teach his son to do the same.
TheSixthAxis

God of War PC version announced, no longer PlayStation exclusive

It’s official – God of War is coming to PC. A Steam version of the game is now available to pre-order with a release date set for January 14, 2022. Now even more gamers will get to enjoy the 2018 reboot which quickly became a flagship title for the PlayStation brand.
PlayStation LifeStyle

God of War is Next Playstation Game Coming to PC Next Year, Has Sold 19.5 Million Copies on PlayStation 4

Santa Monica Studios has announced they will be bringing God of War to PC players and it has a January 14, 2022 release date. The game will be the third PlayStation Studios title to release on the platform. The studio also revealed the extraordinary success of the game on PlayStation 4, confirming it had sold 19.5 million copies as of August 2021.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'God of War' is coming to PC with extra graphics options

God of War 2018 is coming to PC, four years after its debut on PlayStation 4. After some eagle-eyed fans noticed God of War had a listing on SteamDB, Sony went ahead and made the announcement official on the PlayStation Blog. Grace Orlady, Sr. Community Manager at Santa Monica Studios, elaborated on some of the new graphical bells and whistles in the PC version of God of War.
hypebeast.com

'God of War' Finally Announces Release Date for PC

Three years after the game’s original release on PlayStation, Santa Monica Studio has finally announced the release date for God of War‘s PC edition: January 2022. Coming to both Steam and the Epic Games Store, the new version will offer better visuals overall with 4K resolution support and unlocked framerates as well as both NVIDIA’s DLSS and Reflex technologies. The game will now run on 21:9 ultrawide screens with full compatibility with PlayStation’s DualShock 4 and new DualSense controllers on top of your typical mouse-and-keyboard setup, the latter of which will also receive custom mapping options. As expected, Santa Monica Studio has also included bonus content for the release, which includes an Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin, a Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin, a Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin, a Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin and the Death’s Vow Armor Set for both Kratos and Atreus.
HEXUS.net

God of War scheduled for PC release on 14th January

Sony launched God of War as a PlayStation 4 exclusive way back in 2018 and has gone on to sell nearly 20 million copies. Now the firm has announced that this popular game is coming to PC, available from 14th January 2022. This is a growing trend we are seeing from Sony, as noted in May when Uncharted 4 and was listed in an investor presentation as joining Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone releases 'off console'.
Trusted Reviews

God of War is coming to PC with DLSS support

PlayStation has announced that the 2018 hit, God of War, is set for release on PC on 14 January 2022. The upcoming PC version will feature a lot of new graphics settings, with a heightened performance ceiling allowing for higher resolution shadows and improved screen space reflections. Unsurprisingly, the PC...
ClutchPoints

God of War PC Release Date: When is God of War coming to PC?

God of War is coming to PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. Here’s when God of War PC Release Date is going to be:. Out of nowhere, we’ve been hit by a PC reveal trailer from Sony, and a bombshell of a drop in the form of the God of War PC Release Date. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, God of War will be coming out on PC, through Steam, and through the Epic Games Store, on January 14, 2022.
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

It’s November, and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s just around the corner. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides to televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming. We’ve also explained everything we know already when it comes to finding deals on...
