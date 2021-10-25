CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me has been revealed

By Tuffcub
TheSixthAxis
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fourth and final part of season one of The Dark Pictures Anthology has been revealed and it’s called The Devil In Me. Before we get to that can we just discuss that ‘season one’, there’s never been mention of that before so one can only assume that there will be...

www.thesixthaxis.com

MovieWeb

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Teaser Trailer Resurrects a Horror Legend

Screen Media Films has dropped the first teaser for Jeepers Creepers: Reborn. The fourth installment of the Jeepers Creepers horror movie series, the latest sequel is written by Sean Michael Argo and directed by Timo Vuorensola. The first look teaser trailer is very brief, but it packs a lot of action into just 15 seconds. You can watch the footage below.
MOVIES
gamepur.com

Can you save Clarice in The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes? Answered

In The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, you take control of a military unit in search of chemical weapons in Iraq. However, when they arrive, the mission goes sideways and the group uncovers something far more terrifying. Just like Supermassive Games other titles, your choices, big or small, will determine who will make out of this mission alive.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

House of Ashes review - The Dark Picture anthology's best entry yet

The Dark Pictures Anthology has been shaking up the horror genre in gaming ever since players boarded the ill-fated Man of Medan in 2019. The spooky tale of ghost town Little Hope followed soon after in 2020, and now, in 2021, we're trapped underground in a Mesopotamian temple in the early noughties as the Iraq war blazes overhead. It's been a delight to see the Dark Pictures Anthology surprise players with unexpected twists and turns with every new instalment, and House of Ashes is no exception.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Until Death Do Us Part Guide

Eric and Rachel's relationship is a key point during House of Ashes but an achievement involves them both dying. Here's how to unlock Until Death Do Us Part. While the achievement says for Rachel to kill Eric you can unlock it by killing Eric earlier than having Rachel get infected.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Video Game Review – The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Shaun Munro reviews The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes…. It’s not unkind to say that The Dark Pictures Anthology – Supermassive Games’ attempt to spin interactive horror game Until Dawn into a wider “universe” of stories – has proven itself a deflating enterprise so far. Neither Man of Medan...
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me officially announced as the ‘Season Finale’ of the series

Bandai Namco has formally announced The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me, the next chapter in Supermassive Games’ horror series. In fact, the game is being touted as The Dark Pictures Anthology‘s first season finale. The game was actually first revealed in a post credit scene in last week’s The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes. However, the studio wanted to give fans a week to finish the game before the formal announcement today.
VIDEO GAMES
otakustudy.com

Fourth Chapter and ‘Dark Pictures Anthology’ Season Finale Announced – The Devil In Me

Following their release of ‘House of Ashes’ just a week ago, Bandai Namco Entertainment and publisher Supermassive Games has provided us with first details in the fourth and final chapter (at least of season one) within this standalone narrative-driven horror game franchise. This chapter, titled The Devil In Me, follows a group of documentary filmmakers as they receive a mysterious invite to a replica of the ‘Murder Castle’ of H.H. Holmes, America’s first serial killer.
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

Josh O’Connor and Paul Mescal Set to Star in Historical Romance ‘The History of Sound’

After becoming everyone’s two favorite European boys of television, newly minted Emmy-winner Josh O’Connor and BAFTA winner Paul Mescal are combining their talents as leads of an upcoming feature film. “The History of Sound” is an adaptation of Ben Shattuck’s award-winning story that focuses on two men, Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor) who set out to record the lives, voices and music of the men fighting during World War I. As the story details, Lionel recounts his time with David as indicative of the one real relationship he’s ever had. It’s unclear whether the film will eschew the flashback element of...
MOVIES
AFP

'Dune' loses spice but stays atop N.America box office

Sci-fi thriller "Dune" saw its ticket sales drop in its second weekend out but still held its lead in the North American box office, with an estimated take of $15.5 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. The Warner Bros. version of the classic Frank Herbert opus lost 62 percent from its debut weekend, a sizable drop but less so than suffered by other recent big releases, as many fans opted to take in the visually spectacular Denis Villeneuve film on big Imax screens. Starring Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, "Dune" follows a family in the distant future fighting for survival on a desert planet plagued by monstrous sandworms but also a valuable resource called spice. Globally, the film is nearing $300 million in ticket sales. The Halloween weekend is typically slow for moviegoing, as people opt for costume parties and trick-or-treating, but Universal's well-timed horror flic "Halloween Kills" retained second place, taking in $8.5 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Drops First Trailer for Star Wars Gangster Series

The first look at The Book of Boba Fett dropped Monday — and it is clear there is a new Godfather on Tatooine. Not even two-minutes long, the teaser for the highly-anticipated Disney+ Star Wars gangster series packs a punch with a lot of action. It appears the program will pick up where Fett’s storyline concluded in season two of The Mandalorian, with the infamous bounty hunter taking over the throne of Jabba the Hutt. The notorious gangster Hutt met his demise in Return of the Jedi. Temuera Morrison once again reprises the role of Fett. Morrison played Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequels. Boba is a clone of Jango who was treated like a son. The Book of Boba Fett also stars Ming-Na Wen, who appeared in The Mandalorian. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. The Book of Boba Fett drops on Disney+ on Dec. 29. Watch the first trailer for the series below.
MOVIES
UPI News

'Boondock Saints 3' in the works with original cast, director

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Boondock Saints III is officially in the works. Screen Rant confirmed Monday that original stars Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery will reunite with director Troy Duffy on the new film. Duffy and Flanery co-wrote the script, with input from Reedus. The film will start...
MOVIES
