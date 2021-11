Facebook is trying to shuck off its reputation for manipulating elections and destroying societies by becoming "Meta," the Metaverse company. We have an explainer on the metaverse, but in short, a metaverse is a persistent, open virtual- or augmented-reality platform. Metaverses have existed for decades; Second Life once had a million users. Meta, of course, wants to take that from the millions to the billions.

