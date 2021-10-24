Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood Take Duet To Number One

Randy Travis took the night off from cooking catfish at The Nashville Palace and hopped on stage to sing. It was the mid-'80s, and most of the record labels in Nashville had rejected him. In his downtime from the restaurant, Travis worked with fellow artist and producer Keith Stegall who grew frustrated with the town's lack of interest in his style. Travis was a neo-traditionalist trying to break through during the urban cowboy peak, and Stegall was out of ideas. Stegall passed Travis' cassette tape to his producer friend Kyle Lehning who was immediately intrigued. Lehning dropped in to see Travis perform and was captivated by his distinct baritone and southern twang.

MUSIC ・ 22 DAYS AGO