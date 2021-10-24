CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood Take Duet To Number One

By Music News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Aldean and Carrie Underwood’s duet, “If I Didn’t Love You,” climbs to Number One on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart this week. The song is featured on Jason’s new album, Macon, which is due out on November 12th. "If...

