Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood Take Duet To Number One

Carrie Underwood — award-winning singer, empowering songwriter, American Idol champion, and now a gardening fashion icon. The "Before He Cheats" singer is gearing up for her exciting Las Vegas residency called "Reflection" starting December 1, 2021, at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. In an interview with TODAY, she explained that the name "Reflection" comes from how she's "been blessed to be a part of an incredible musical journey and lots of incredible moments onstage." Of course, the mother of two couldn't leave Isaiah and Jacob for too long so the boys and husband Mike Fisher will be right there with her in Vegas.
Comments / 0