Premier League

Watch: Liverpool's Centre-Back Ibrahima Konate Pushes Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
 8 days ago

A look back at a push from Liverpool's new centre-back on Manchester United's playmaker.

During Liverpool's demolition of Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes found himself on the receiving end of a passionate Ibrahima Konate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cP0Wy_0cbhghos00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Just before half-time in the match, Liverpool 3-0 up, the Manchester United players started to lose their heads.

An incident between Cristiano Ronaldo and Curtis Jones sparked a kick off from both teams.

The Portuguese forward was tackled by the scouse midfielder, which Ronaldo reacted by kicking out at the youngster.

Although he kicked the ball, the intention was there from Ronaldo In which he got away with only a yellow card.

Players from both teams came together in that corner of the pitch. Already a spicy game, the spice level moved up from hot to very hot in a second.

Bruno Fernandes ended up pushing Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk in the melee. Something his centre-back partner didn't take too well.

Ibrahima Konate ran straight over for retribution and immediately sent Bruno Fernandes into the triggered crowd.

Here is the incident:

