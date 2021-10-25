CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID update Oct. 15-21: Florida reports decline in cases for second consecutive month

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida's weekly report of new COVID-19 cases declined for the eighth straight week, dropping nearly 22% since the previous week, the state Department of Health announced Friday. From Oct. 15 to 21, the state reported 15,314 new COVID-19 cases compared to 19,551...

www.news-journalonline.com

EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 3,300+ New Cases, Positivity Rate Hovers At 7.1%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the state prepares to vaccinate 5- to 11-year-olds as early as next week, health officials report an additional 3,348 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths. In all, the state has seen 787,550 virus cases and 8,669 deaths since March of 2020; of the deaths reported Friday, 13 took place in a private residence. At the same time, the seven-day average positivity rate has declined recently, from a high of 8.4% reported in mid-October to 7.1% as of last week. Daily new cases and hospitalizations have also been trending down, as the state is seeing roughly 38 new cases per 100,000...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 2-Day Total Of 7,480 New Cases, 78 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a two-day total of 7,480 new coronavirus cases and 78 additional deaths. The data covers up until Saturday. The Department of Health says another two-day total will be released Tuesday. This brings the statewide total to 1,564,939 cases and 31,455 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,754 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 653 in ICUs. Statewide percent positive decreased to 8.8%. The state says 13,909,429 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,462,017 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71.9% of Pennsylvanians...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kauainownews.com

15 New COVID Cases Reported on Kauaʻi

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported 15 new cases on Saturday, Oct. 23. Today’s cases consist of one visitor and 14 residents. Of the 15 new cases, two are children and 13 are adults. Five of the cases are related to mainland travel. The remaining 10 cases are considered community-acquired. Nine of the community-acquired infections are close contacts of a previously announced case or are tied to an active cluster. The remaining case has no known source of infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ocala-news.com

Marion County reports decline in COVID-19 cases, vaccinations

Marion County reported a decrease in COVID-19 cases and vaccinations this past week. According to the Florida Department of Health, the COVID-19 weekly report for Friday, October 8, to Thursday, October 14 shows a continued downward trend compared to the spike that the county experienced over the summer. During the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
hoiabc.com

Over 15k new cases, 183 additional deaths from COVID-19 reported since Oct. 15

SPRINGFIELD (Heart of Illinois ABC) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 15,131 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 183 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, October 15. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 69% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
centraloregondaily.com

OHA reports 40 new COVID deaths; pediatric cases decline statewide

There are 40 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,275, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday. The OHA reported 1,407 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 356,061. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
orangeobserver.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: Week of Oct. 15 to 21, 2021

CUMULATIVE (SINCE MARCH 1, 2020) People Vaccinated, First Dose: 54,716 (1,709,544 cumulative) People Vaccinated, Series Complete: 72,128 (11,279,765 cumulative) Additional Dose: 102,545 (875,991 cumulative) Deaths: 106 (58,803 cumulative) Source: Florida Department of Health. The Observer has invested in new technology, so you can enjoy a more personalized online experience. By...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOUB

25 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Athens County for Oct. 21

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens County has now had 7,736 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after 25 new cases were reported Thursday. The Ohio Department of Health confirmed the cases on Oct. 21, 2021. According to ODH data, the cases involved six people 20-29, five...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
The Lens

School district reports a decline in COVID-19 cases, quarantines

The NOLA Public Schools district is tracking 40 “active” cases of COVID-19 among staff and students this week, and 304 people are quarantining after coming into close contact with infected individuals, according to the district’s weekly report. That’s a decrease from last week, when the district reported 45 cases and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Marietta Daily Journal

COVID Update: 21 new local cases and two deaths

Keeping with countrywide trends, both Gordon County and Georgia as a whole continue to see declining numbers of new cases. From Tuesday through Wednesday, Gordon County had 21 new cases and two deaths. Statewide, there were 2,151 new cases and 202 deaths. The CDC indicated that the United States will...
GORDON COUNTY, GA
Paso Robles Daily News

Health officials report four more COVID-19 deaths

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today announced that four community members, who ranged in age from their 70s to 90s, have died from COVID-19. This brings the total number of community members who have died from COVID-19 to 343. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these four community members whose lives were so sadly cut short by COVID-19,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

