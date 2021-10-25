COVID update Oct. 15-21: Florida reports decline in cases for second consecutive month
Daytona Beach News-Journal
8 days ago
Florida's weekly report of new COVID-19 cases declined for the eighth straight week, dropping nearly 22% since the previous week, the state Department of Health announced Friday. From Oct. 15 to 21, the state reported 15,314 new COVID-19 cases compared to 19,551...
Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
(CNN) — The big picture for Covid-19 in the US is looking a little brighter as new infections and hospitalizations decline. "That's the good news. And hopefully it's going to continue to go in that trajectory downward," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Fredrick Dunbar Morgan II grew up in Dunbar, a historically Black neighborhood in Fort Myers. He sat for haircuts in the local barbershop and browsed the record store where his father liked to shop. In those days – five, six decades ago – every neighbor, everyone he passed in the...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the state prepares to vaccinate 5- to 11-year-olds as early as next week, health officials report an additional 3,348 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths.
In all, the state has seen 787,550 virus cases and 8,669 deaths since March of 2020; of the deaths reported Friday, 13 took place in a private residence.
At the same time, the seven-day average positivity rate has declined recently, from a high of 8.4% reported in mid-October to 7.1% as of last week. Daily new cases and hospitalizations have also been trending down, as the state is seeing roughly 38 new cases per 100,000...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a two-day total of 7,480 new coronavirus cases and 78 additional deaths.
The data covers up until Saturday. The Department of Health says another two-day total will be released Tuesday.
This brings the statewide total to 1,564,939 cases and 31,455 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 2,754 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 653 in ICUs.
Statewide percent positive decreased to 8.8%.
The state says 13,909,429 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,462,017 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71.9% of Pennsylvanians...
The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported 15 new cases on Saturday, Oct. 23. Today’s cases consist of one visitor and 14 residents. Of the 15 new cases, two are children and 13 are adults. Five of the cases are related to mainland travel. The remaining 10 cases are considered community-acquired. Nine of the community-acquired infections are close contacts of a previously announced case or are tied to an active cluster. The remaining case has no known source of infection.
Marion County reported a decrease in COVID-19 cases and vaccinations this past week. According to the Florida Department of Health, the COVID-19 weekly report for Friday, October 8, to Thursday, October 14 shows a continued downward trend compared to the spike that the county experienced over the summer. During the...
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 14,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 581 new cases overnight. An additional 38 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 14,388. The total number of cases statewide is...
SPRINGFIELD (Heart of Illinois ABC) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 15,131 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 183 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, October 15. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 69% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine...
(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.
There are 40 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,275, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday. The OHA reported 1,407 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 356,061. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in...
CUMULATIVE (SINCE MARCH 1, 2020) People Vaccinated, First Dose: 54,716 (1,709,544 cumulative) People Vaccinated, Series Complete: 72,128 (11,279,765 cumulative) Additional Dose: 102,545 (875,991 cumulative) Deaths: 106 (58,803 cumulative) Source: Florida Department of Health. The Observer has invested in new technology, so you can enjoy a more personalized online experience. By...
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens County has now had 7,736 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after 25 new cases were reported Thursday. The Ohio Department of Health confirmed the cases on Oct. 21, 2021. According to ODH data, the cases involved six people 20-29, five...
Check back here for updates on the pandemic in Missouri.
The post WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Jefferson City School District reports second straight day of no new COVID cases in students and staff appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The NOLA Public Schools district is tracking 40 “active” cases of COVID-19 among staff and students this week, and 304 people are quarantining after coming into close contact with infected individuals, according to the district’s weekly report. That’s a decrease from last week, when the district reported 45 cases and...
Keeping with countrywide trends, both Gordon County and Georgia as a whole continue to see declining numbers of new cases. From Tuesday through Wednesday, Gordon County had 21 new cases and two deaths. Statewide, there were 2,151 new cases and 202 deaths. The CDC indicated that the United States will...
– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today announced that four community members, who ranged in age from their 70s to 90s, have died from COVID-19. This brings the total number of community members who have died from COVID-19 to 343. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these four community members whose lives were so sadly cut short by COVID-19,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.
After more than a month of daily declines, Mississippi’s average weekly number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose Tuesday with the latest date released by the state. Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 1,278 new coronavirus cases were found over the last 24 hours. The additional...
Comments / 4