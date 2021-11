THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The John Cooper School hosted the 34th Annual Golf Tournament on October 18, 2021, at The Woodlands Country Club Palmer Course. Thanks to the 200 plus golfers who came out to enjoy the day, the event was a major success. The dazzling weather and sunshine greeted golfers who arrived at the course. The event kicked off just before noon and lasted into the evening, culminating with an awards ceremony and dinner. The tournament was made possible by the generous support of our Ace Sponsor – Pate Family Foundation and many others, including LGI Homes, Signorelli Company, The Joint Chiropractic, Conceptum Logistics, LLC, Farouk Systems, Inc., and TransAmerican Power Products.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO