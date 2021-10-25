Join Snoopy on an Epic Interstellar Road Trip in Trailer For SNOOPY IN SPACE Season 2 C

Apple TV+ released the trailer for Season 2 of Snoopy in Space, premiering all twelve episodes on Friday, November 12, on Apple TV+. After exploring the Moon and visiting the Space Station in season one, Snoopy and the Gang are ready for their next big adventure, an epic journey across the universe to discover if there really is life outside of Earth. Join Snoopy on an epic interstellar road trip as our intrepid beagle tackles one of the most compelling mysteries of humankind: is there life out there in the universe? Snoopy and his friends bring NASA's most exciting current research to life, from searching for traces of ice and ancient fossils on Mars to drilling into oceans hidden inside of distant moons, and even seeking out exoplanets far beyond our own solar system. Of course, like any good road trip, Snoopy and Woodstock's journey includes lots of extra adventures along the way, plus plenty of support from Charlie Brown, Franklin, Marcie, Linus, and the rest of the Peanuts gang back at Johnson Space Center.

