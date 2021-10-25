Virender Sehwag tweets on 'hypocricy' of cricket fans who burst firecrackers after Pak's T20 World Cup win

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Global Health Limited, one of the largest private multi-speciality tertiary care providers operating in the North and East regions of India with key specialties of cardiology and cardiac science, neurosciences, oncology, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, orthopaedics, liver transplant, and kidney and urology (Source: Based on the report titled "An assessment of the healthcare delivery market in India", September 2021 prepared and released by CRISIL Limited) today announced the commencement of their in-patient (IPD) services at Jay Prabha Medanta Super Specialty Hospital in Patna.
