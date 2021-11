The investment will help Project SEED to fulfill its mission of making the gaming metaverse ecosystem and bringing the blockchain gaming industry to the next level. November 1, 2021 - Project SEED, a gaming metaverse ecosystem, has successfully closed its private funding round valued at $3.1 million. This funding initiative was participated by up to 40 leading venture capitalists and partners in the crypto industry, enabling Project SEED to take momentous steps at driving the next steps for this blockchain gaming multiverse. Up to now, Project SEED is also pleased to have received investment and funding offers from several partners that are 33x times more than our initial goal.

