With 5 quick points by Duke freshmen the college basketball season for the Duke Blue Devils began. Obviously this wasn’t expected to be a tightly contested game but just to have fans and this team back on the court is a win for College Basketball in general. Duke was off to the races early in this game and looked sharp against the rams. The Blue Devils opened with an 8-0 run over the first 1:14 of play, with back-to-back three-pointers from freshmanTrevor Keels and junior Wendell Moore, forcing the Rams to take an early timeout. Duke did not let up from there, as it led 17-2 at the first media time out and built up a 53-point lead with under a minute left in the half.

