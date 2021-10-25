CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Weekly Treat: Funniest And Overall Best Animal Tweets

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Goooood morning planet earth! Start today with a big smile! (Or don't, but we think you should.) The sun is shining, at least where we are. We know...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

World’s Funniest Animals: Halloween

HAUNTINGLY FUNNY – Grab your candy bowl and broomstick and try and keep up on this Hallowed Eve with WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS: HALLOWEEN!. We have haunting horses, fearsome felines, costumed canines, ghoulish goats, and a cat who is a wizard. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Robert Englund (“Nightmare...
ANIMALS
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, Which Animal Is The Best On The Planet?

We all have favorite animals, but which one is the best? See which we can all agree on. As a biologist I should say something fancy but truly my favourite animal is the dog. They are so loving, smart, playful and their personalities are incredible. From wild ones I have a weak spot for Barbary macaques. They are very though at the beginning and give new caregivers a bad time. But once they warm to you they are incredible and you become part of the group. I loved their “good morning” greetings when I worked with them.
ANIMALS
Sacramento Bee

Cuteness overload: See Washington zoo animals enjoy pumpkin treats

Animals at a zoo in Tacoma, Washington, were treated to seasonal offerings in the form of pumpkins, footage posted on October 17 and 18 shows. Videos filmed by Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium show Suki the elephant, a beaver family, and Tilli the aardvark enjoying their treats during the zoo’s annual Zoo Boo event, which features “costumes, animals, candy and fun!” according to the zoo’s website.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet Earth#High And Low
FMX 94.5

Trick Or Treat This Weekend With The Animals From The Haven

If you're like me, you want ALL the dogs and kitties. If you're still like me, you probably have a lot more than you can handle. You can still be an awesome friend to potential pets by participating in The Havens Trick Or Treat. The doggies have their little Trick...
PETS
Salt Lake Tribune

Best Friends Animal Society: The best of both worlds

You don’t normally think about nonprofit organizations when you think of the best places to work, but when it comes to rating workplaces, Best Friends Animal Society takes the cake — or, rather, the award. Best Friends has been named one of Utah’s Top Places to Work by the Salt Lake Tribune.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Indy100

Popeyes delivery guy shares video of rats scampering around kitchen

A Reddit post has gone viral after video footage showed numerous rats roaming around in a Washington, D.C. branch of Popeyes. Published to the subreddit thread r/PublicFreakout, the poster captioned the video, “Popeyes Plague Rats vs.The Most Honest Man In Food Delivery.”. The man originally posted the video to TikTok...
PUBLIC SAFETY
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
HipHopDX.com

BMF Co-Founder Southwest T Sends Warning To Young Kids Emulating Him For Halloween

Black Mafia Family was founded in 1989 by brothers Terry “Southwest T” Flenory and Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and quickly became one of the largest drug trafficking and money laundering operations in the country. Like BMF First Lady Tonesa Welch explained in a recent interview with HipHopDX, the money and...
KIDS
Bored Panda

50 Times Siblings Pulled Such Great Pranks, They Just Had To Share Them Online

The best thing about being part of a family is the fact that someone truly understands you and knows who you are, in your heart of hearts. It’s our greatest strength… and our biggest weakness. You see, when you move aside all the wholesomeness and heart-warming stuff, you realize that the people closest to you have an unprecedented wealth of information on how to push your buttons and make you laugh. Maybe even at the same time! That’s where practical jokes come in.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy