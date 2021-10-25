Best Bites: Pumpkin Spice Cheerios

Pumpkin spice can be found in lattes, candles, lotion, and more. But why?. Scent, or olfaction, has a special pipeline to the brain. According to Jason Fischer, assistant professor in the Department of Psychological & Brain Sciences, and Sarah Cormiea, doctoral candidate, it’s this connection that triggers the cozy feelings around pumpkin spice. All of our memories surrounding fall — hot drinks, sweaters, falling leaves and reuniting with school friends — are inextricably linked to the scent.
