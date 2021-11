A Texas man has been charged after fatally shooting a man who was sitting in his car in the shooter’s driveway. Terry Duane Turner, 65, (pictured right) was arrested over the weekend and charged with first-degree murder, in connection with the death of Adil Dghoughi, 31 (pictured left). According to police, Adil was seated in his car on October 11, which he parked in Turner’s driveway in Martindale, around 35 miles south of Austin.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO