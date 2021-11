Head coach Stefano Pioli is hoping to shore up the defence in the upcoming fixtures after Milan let in too many goals in the last three league games. The Rossoneri may have only conceded nine goals in Serie A so far which is the joint second-best defensive record in the league along with Roma and behind Napoli, but six of these goals came in the last three rounds of action making the games more complicated than they should have been, and there have been only three clean sheets so far in all competitions.

