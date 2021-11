Dispur (Assam) [India], November 2 (ANI): Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Monday asked the leading cement and steel companies in the state to pass on the benefits they avail from the government to the people and to refrain from unnecessary and artificial price hikeDuring a meeting at Janata Bhawan here, Patowary said, "The raw materials for cement industry are available in the state. The companies have also availed government support like tax exemption, transport subsidies etc. Hence these companies must pass on the benefits to the people of the state and refrain from unnecessary and artificial price hike.""The cement price in Assam should not be unreasonably higher than neighboring states like Meghalaya and West Bengal," he added.

