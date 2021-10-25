CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Mikey Johnston glad to re-commence his ‘dream’ of playing for Celtic

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCeltic winger Mikey Johnston, who through the years has progressed from the club’s youth ranks to become a star in the senior squad, is glad to be back in the first team and is seriously enjoying his football under new manager Ange Postecoglou. Even from the very little game...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Celtic 2-0 St Johnstone: Giakoumakis nets on first start

Giorgios Giakoumakis revelled in the "amazing feeling" of his first Celtic goal as Ange Postecoglou's men overcame stubborn St Johnstone for a fourth straight win. The Greece striker marked his first start with the opener and Celtic finally made sure of a deserved home victory with Josip Juranovic's penalty. Postecoglou's...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Celtic 2-0 St Johnstone: Georgios Giakoumakis gets his first goal and Josip Juranovic nets penalty as Ange Postecoglou's side move within a point of Rangers

Georgios Giakoumakis' first Celtic goal in his first start helped the Hoops to a comfortable 2-0 cinch Premiership win over St Johnstone at Parkhead. In the 35th minute of his fourth appearance since signing from Dutch side VVV-Venlo in August, for a reported fee of £2.5million, the Greece striker confidently converted an Anthony Ralston cross from close range.
SOCCER
FanSided

Mohamed Elyounoussi reveals his only Celtic regret

Mohamed Elyounoussi spent a couple of seasons on loan at Celtic from Southampton. And all things considered, he did have a pretty solid individual time with the Hoops and perhaps should have played more regularly than he did. He made a very bright start to life at Celtic but he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Lennon
Person
Anthony Ralston
Person
Graeme Souness
Person
Ange Postecoglou
SkySports

Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, stats, kick-off times: Rangers visit St Mirren, Celtic face St Johnstone

Teams news, stats and how to follow the 10th round of fixtures in the Scottish Premiership, with Celtic hosting St Johnstone and Rangers travelling to St Mirren. Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has no new injury worries for the visit of Hibernian on Saturday. Defender Andy Considine is out until the turn of the year following knee surgery.
SOCCER
BBC

Listen: Celtic v St Johnstone - updates & commentary

Sportscene will be along at 19:15 on BBC Scotland. Michael Stewart and Chris Iwelumo are on the couch to offer analysis on all of the highlights from today's top flight matches. Enjoy your Saturday night. Chance for Rangers to open gap. Defending champions Rangers can move three points clear at...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtic Fc#Glasgow#Daily Record#Scottish Sun Herald#Kyogo#Aussie
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa: win, please

Arsenal need to start winning football matches. In a bad way. The Gunners are basically a quarter of the way through the Premier League campaign and in danger of having another “lost season” where the club is only peripherally relevant. Today, Mikel Arteta’s charges take on a visiting Aston Villa...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Reece James bags brace as Premier League leaders Chelsea ease past Newcastle

Reece James crashed home a second-half double as Chelsea beat Newcastle 3-0 at St James’ Park to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.England defender James produced a brilliant finish midway through the second period and then made it 2-0 by driving home a rebound before Jorginho sealed victory by converting a late penalty.The Blues moved three points clear at the top with their fourth-successive Premier League win.Three goals. Three points.Top of the League.Up the Chels! 👊#NewChe pic.twitter.com/TNPybyTLbo— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 30, 2021Defeat for managerless Newcastle saw them equal their longest winless run at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
Place
Dubai
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Scott McTominay absolutely brilliant in Man Utd win – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed the performance of midfielder Scott McTominay in the 3-0 win at Tottenham.The 24-year-old Scotland international put in a commanding performance in the middle of the park as United posted the perfect response to last week’s humiliation at home to Liverpool.McTominay spent time out of the team earlier in the season with a groin issue but looked back to his best against Spurs.Class today, Scott 💪#MUFC | #TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/j2S5hWzhAp— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 30, 2021“Man of the match for me, by a mile,” Solskjaer said of his performance. “That’s the Scott we’ve seen a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Happy Halloween and Marcus Rashford’s birthday – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 31.HalloweenComing to a screen near you for #Halloween2021... pic.twitter.com/5Iz0m22Bqt— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 31, 2021'Tis the season for SCARING with @bmeado9! 🤣 👻 💀#HappyHalloween2021 everyone... pic.twitter.com/rVTeAmdcJp— Lionesses (@Lionesses) October 31, 2021FootballMarcus Rashford celebrated his birthday.This is 2️⃣4️⃣🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/AdRDM6t3lt— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 31, 2021A role model on and off the pitch 👑Happy 24th birthday to one of our own, @MarcusRashford! 🥳#MUFC pic.twitter.com/Yb9EFvBbK2— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 31, 2021Happy...
SOCCER
The Independent

Roma vs AC Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic strikes as Jose Mourinho suffers first ever Serie A home loss

Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck a superb free-kick as AC Milan secured a seventh successive league win to remain level on points with Serie A leaders Napoli with a 2-1 victory at Roma.The 40-year-old striker opened the scoring in the 25th minute, with Franck Kessie adding a second from the penalty spot in the second half after Ibrahimovic was upended.Milan’s Theo Hernandez was sent off before Stephan El Shaarawy grabbed a late consolation goal in stoppage time for the home side, but it was not enough as manager Jose Mourinho – who spent two successful seasons with Inter Milan – suffered his...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Jude Bellingham tweets then deletes response to claim that he’s telling people he’s ‘Liverpool bound’ & some Reds fans are baffled

Jude Bellingham had created something of a stir on social media after responding to a claim that he had been saying he was ‘Liverpool bound’. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder responded at the time on Twitter with a gif of himself laughing, with @TheAnfieldAlert catching the tweet in question before the teenager had deleted it.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy