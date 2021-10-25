Mikey Johnston glad to re-commence his ‘dream’ of playing for Celtic

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed the performance of midfielder Scott McTominay in the 3-0 win at Tottenham.The 24-year-old Scotland international put in a commanding performance in the middle of the park as United posted the perfect response to last week’s humiliation at home to Liverpool.McTominay spent time out of the team earlier in the season with a groin issue but looked back to his best against Spurs.Class today, Scott 💪#MUFC | #TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/j2S5hWzhAp— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 30, 2021“Man of the match for me, by a mile,” Solskjaer said of his performance. “That’s the Scott we’ve seen a...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO