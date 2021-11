It is now very likely that the new stadium project will not be completed in time for the 2026 Winter Olympic games, according to a report. This morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanLive) provides an update on the new stadium plans and reports that the two clubs are waiting for the official green light from the Council after the recent elections, during which Giuseppe Sala kept his position as mayor of Milan.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO