Andrea Belotti continues to snub an extension with Torino as he dreams of getting a move to AC Milan, according to a report. This morning’s edition of Tuttosport (via MilanLive) reports that Milan are making their reflections on Belotti who will reach the end of his contract with Torino in June 2022 and he does not seem willing to renew, meaning a January exit is possible so the Granata can at least get some proceeds from losing their captain.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO