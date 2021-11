BTS's Jimin is often a trending topic on various social media platforms, and since entering the Top 50 Gaon Social Chart 2.0, he seems to have caught pace. On the 21st of October, it was revealed that Jimin had ranked #23 on the Gaon Social Chart 2.0 in the 42nd week of 2021 and, with this position, becomes the highest Individual boy group member to chart without any solo project outside of his group.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO