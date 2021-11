More than 59 million Americans say they have lost money from phone scams over the last year, according to a report byTrueCaller. – District Attorney Dan Dow issued a warning this week to be on the lookout for telephone scams and unwanted calls. If you are tired of getting yet another robocall during dinner – and more constantly throughout the day – know that the federal government is trying to stop them, according to Dow.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO