VCA Animal Referral & Emergency Center of Arizona is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Holidays are great… but can be stressful. Remember that things we think of as fun, pretty or classic of the holidays can be dangerous to our pets. One of the most common toxicities we see year round but more so during the holiday season is chocolate ingestion. Baking chocolate, dark chocolate and cacao is of more risk than milk chocolate, but even this can be dangerous if enough is ingested. Please keep candy up and away from pets. It's not uncommon for dogs to damage presents because they can smell the chocolate/food within. Keep anything edible away from unsupervised dogs to prevent unintended ingestion. If your dog has ingested chocolate, the best recommendation is to seek veterinary care to determine if inducing vomiting is necessary as decontamination is key to prevention of dangerous signs (high heart rate, abnormal heart rhythm, tremors, etc). Some dogs need to stay in hospital for more aggressive treatment if a large amount or dark chocolate has been ingested.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO