Princeton Public Schools

On September 30, 2021 during the lunch hour Friends of the Library Kahuku (FOLK) board members Kay Yumoto-Wagner, Michael Kirk- Kuwaye, Line Memea Kruse, Robyn Sayre, and Andrea Anixt joined forces with Kahuku High & Intermediate School Student Body Government advisor Agalelei Taosoga and student officers and members to sincerely thank the Kahuku Public & School Library personnel for all their hard work and dedication during COVID19. Librarian and Branch Manager Tamara King, Cecile Oshima, Don Ramos, Debbie Yoshizu, Jolene Peapealalo, Josiah Lono have worked tirelessly to provide seamless service to the public and Kahuku High & Intermediate students while also enforcing state safety protocols. FOLK and Kahuku High & Intermediate Student Body Government officers and members provided food, banners, posters, personalized cards, and chocolate in thanks and appreciation to our incredible library personnel.

