As Americans raced around for last-minute Halloween decorations, inflatables and wreaths, Lowe’s boosted its radio allotment to entice them into its stores. The home improvement retailer aired 50,175 spots for the week of Oct. 25-31, putting it back in the top five (38-4) for the first time since July. For a second consecutive week, rival The Home Depot was MIA from the latest top 100 radio advertisers while Menard’s ranked No. 68 with 9,648 spots.

ECONOMY ・ 7 HOURS AGO