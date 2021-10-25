CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tokyo eateries return to normal hours as virus cases drop

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — People in Tokyo can eat and drink in bars and restaurants later in the evening starting Monday as officials...

newsitem.com

Ski resorts counting on a return to normal on the slopes

JAY, Vt. (AP) — After a winter with mask mandates and restrictions on the number of people on lifts, ski resorts are expecting the upcoming season to be more like the pre-pandemic days on the slopes. Any virus-related protocols at resorts will vary depending on where they are and the...
sanantoniopost.com

Tokyo restaurants again open late hours as Covid recedes

Tokyo's population can again eat and drink in bars and restaurants late at night, as officials have eased social distancing rules. The move comes as the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Japan have dropped to their lowest levels in more than a year. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike today urged...
Time Out Global

Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea are extending opening hours from November 1

Restaurants and bars aren’t the only establishments gearing up to resume business as usual. In the wake of recent government announcements relaxing Covid-19 safety regulations in light of a drop in active infections, the Tokyo Disney Resort is soon set to extend its opening hours. Currently, both Tokyo Disneyland and...
KEYT

Tonga’s main island locks down after 1st virus case found

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Tonga’s government says the isolated South Pacific nation’s main island will go into lockdown for a week after it reported its first case of the coronavirus. The lockdown was announced Monday and will begin just after midnight on Tuesday and apply only to the island of Tongatapu, where a majority of the population live. The lockdown will mean schools, bars and restaurants will be closed, and nighttime curfews imposed. People will be required to isolate at home unless they are buying groceries or medicine, getting medical help, or accessing banking services. The nation’s first virus case was a traveler from New Zealand, who remains in quarantine at a hotel.
Time Out Global

Tokyo Disneyland is extending opening hours and bringing back the nighttime parade

Restaurants and bars aren’t the only establishments gearing up to resume business as usual. In the wake of recent government announcements relaxing Covid-19 safety regulations in light of a drop in active infections, the Tokyo Disney Resort is soon set to extend its opening hours. Currently, both Tokyo Disneyland and...
KEYT

World’s largest country moves to CDC’s highest risk travel category

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of “very high” risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world’s largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency’s highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or “high” risk for Covid-19.
KEYT

Famed Swiss eatery’s closure highlights COVID rule tensions

GENEVA (AP) — A move by Swiss police in a resort town to shutter a restaurant because its owners flouted a government requirement to check patrons’ COVID-19 passes is highlighting tensions with a section of the population that views the measure as infringing on civil rights. Swiss media reported Monday that police swept into the 19th century Walliserkanne restaurant in Zermatt a day earlier and sealed it off after its owners had defied a closure order and kept serving. Some people in Switzerland and beyond say governments are overstepping their authority because such measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus tread upon civil liberties.
disneydining.com

Disney Park Goes on Lockdown, COVID Tests Over 30,000 Guests

When visiting a Disney Park, it is not uncommon to see characters out and about, ready to take an adorable selfie with Guests from a safe distance. Maybe you’re at Walt Disney World and see Stitch hanging out in Tomorrowland. Or maybe you were able to get a coveted reservation at Be Our Guest and the Beast makes an appearance — character interactions are fun and make for great memories.
mymoinfo.com

COVID Cases Dropping

(Atlanta) Since the Delta variant caused a surge last month, the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has been on a downward trajectory, resulting in nearly a 60 percent drop. That’s according to data released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reveals the new seven-day average in the U.S. is around 69,000 — a significant drop from September 13th’s weekly case average of 164,475.
KEYT

Cambodia, starting to reopen, begins vaccinating 5-year-olds

PHNON PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia has begun vaccinating 5-year-old children against the coronavirus as its leader announced the start of the country’s reopening, including the phased reentry of foreign tourists. Prime Minister Hun Sen says 5-year-olds are being vaccinated to boost their immunity before they start attending school, which begins at age 6. More than 85% of Cambodia’s almost 17 million people have received at least one COVID-19 shot. Hun Sen noted the start of the reopening of the country on Monday with restrictions totally lifted on domestic tourism, schools and other sectors. The government announced plans last week to reopen the country in several stages to fully vaccinated foreign tourists starting Nov. 30.
KEYT

Ugandan kids lose hope in long school closure amid pandemic

BUSIA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s schools have been fully or partially shut for more than 77 weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. U.N. figures show that’s the longest disruption anywhere in the world. Lessons moved online in many parts of the globe. But most public schools were unable to offer virtual classes in this East African country. Some students got married in the void left. Some have become pregnant. Others got jobs. Efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 have disrupted the lives of children in every corner of the globe. The situation has squeezed their parents, and complicated their care. It has often removed their safety nets. Perhaps most crucially it has thrown their schooling into chaos. Many are losing hope in Uganda.
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19’s Global Death Toll Tops 5 Million In Under 2 Years

PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — The global death toll from COVID-19 has topped 5 million, nearly two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems. Together, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Brazil account for one-eighth of the world’s population but nearly half of all reported deaths. The U.S. alone has recorded over 740,000 lives lost, more than any other nation. The staggering figure is almost certainly an undercount because of limited testing and people dying at home without medical attention, especially in poor parts of the world, such as India. Locally in Pennsylvania, the death toll has surpassed 31,000 lives lost. (TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
KEYT

Israel opens to solo tourists for 1st time since pandemic

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has begun welcoming individual tourists for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities hope the return of solo travelers will breathe new life into the struggling tourism industry. Before the pandemic, the Christmas season saw hundreds of thousands of people visit Bethlehem, the traditional birthplace of Jesus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israel had planned to reopen to tourists last spring but delayed the move amid a spike in cases driven by the highly contagious delta variant. Israel has since rolled out a booster campaign in which nearly half the population has received a third vaccine dose, driving cases back down.
Best Life

Delta CEO Warns Travelers to Prepare for This, Starting Nov. 8

After a long year and a half of mainly staying put, people are beginning to travel at pre-pandemic levels once again. According to data from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), almost 2 million people passed through security checkpoints at U.S. airports on Oct. 25, doubling the number seen on the same date the previous year and falling short of 2019's numbers by approximately 300,000 travelers, The Washington Post reports. But even as people begin to take to the skies again, the CEO of Delta Airlines warned that those traveling in the coming weeks should prepare themselves for a different experience when they reach the airport. Read on to see what you can expect before you take off.
