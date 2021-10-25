CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions odds and lines

By Geoff Clark
 8 days ago
The Detroit Lions (0-7) host the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) Sunday for their Week 8 showdown at Ford Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Eagles vs. Lions odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

Philly took a 33-22 beating by the Las Vegas Raiders as a 1-point road underdog in Week 7. The game was more lopsided than the final score indicates as 15 of Philly’s 22 points were scored in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders had more time of possession (32:31-27:29), gained more first downs (23-22) and had substantially more yards per play (7.0-5.3) than the Eagles.

Detroit squandered a double-digit first-half lead in its 28-19 loss at the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, but the Lions did cover as massive 17-point road underdogs.

The Lions had the ball for 32:40 with slightly more yards per play than the Rams (6.2-6.1). However, Detroit gave up more than double the penalty yardage than Philly and was minus-two in turnover differential.

Eagles at Lions odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 4:55 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Eagles -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | Lions +145 (bet $100 to win $145)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Eagles -3.5, -103 (bet $103 to win $100) | Lions +3.5, -117 (bet $117 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 47.5, O: -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | U: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Eagles 2-5 | Lions 0-7
  • ATS: Eagles 3-4 | Lions 4-3
  • O/U: Eagles 3-4 | Lions 2-5

Eagles at Lions head-to-head

Detroit defeated Philly 27-24 in their last meeting (Week 3 of 2019), but both teams had different coaches and starting quarterbacks.

Lions QB Jared Goff faced the Eagles three times when he was with the Rams. Goff is 1-2 with a 67.0% completion rate, 805 passing yards, a 5 TD:1 INT ratio and a 101.3 QB Rating.

Goff’s one victory over the Eagles was last season when L.A. beat Philadelphia 37-19 in Week 2. He completed 20 of 27 passes for 267 yards with 3 TDs, 0 INT and a 142.1 QB Rating.

Access more NFL coverage:

