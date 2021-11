The Indianapolis Colts (2-4) are preparing for their second prime-time game of the season when they visit the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday night. Now as 4.5-point underdogs on the road, the Colts will be looking to put consecutive victories together for the first time this season even if they have to do so without a number of impact players.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO