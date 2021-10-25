Google Pixel 6 – Full phone specifications – GSMArena.com

Yesterday, Google spent nearly an hour streaming a phone launch that, for all intents and purposes, could have been over in two minutes. The company had been teasing its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro for months, going so far as to pre-announce them in June and then stick dummy units in store windows. Over the past few weeks, we'd seen almost every aspect of the phone leak down to its key features, spec sheet, and upcoming accessories. Rick Osterloh, Google's head of hardware, could have walked across the room, plopped the two devices down on a table and said, "You know what these are, go buy them," and for many of us the impact would have been similar.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO