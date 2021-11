The new 4680 Tesla batteries are big news, but it’s solid state batteries that have been tipped as the killer app for unlocking the potential of electric cars for years and years (and years). With lighter weight, greater efficiencies, and quicker charging times than li-ion batteries, solid-state tech is being widely hyped, even here on CleanTechnica! But you might wonder, is it really the promising technology so many claim? Gene Berdichevsky doesn’t think so — and, as the engineer in charge of the Tesla Roadster battery pack, you might want to listen to him.

ELECTRONICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO