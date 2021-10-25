What's for dinner? 15-minute creamy pumpkin pasta

Tomato soup is one of those foods that feels so nostalgic and timeless every time you eat it — and apparently, it really is an old classic. According to Campbell's Soup Company, tomato soup was popularized in the late 1800s with the invention of the technique of "condensing soup," which allowed the soup to be sold in a smaller container (cans) all while making it more affordable. While the soup itself has changed some since then, our love for it as a country has not, and it remains a staple in the American diet. Whether it's paired with a melty grilled cheese or served alone on a chilly fall day, tomato soup always seems to hit the spot.

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO