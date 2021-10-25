Your Top COP26 Questions, Answered

Across 25 UN climate conferences since 1995, only twice have more than 110 world leaders joined the fray to confront the spectre of global warming. As they do so again Monday in Glasgow, an unspoken question looms: Copenhagen or Paris? Will COP26, in other words, more closely resemble the Danish diplomatic debacle of 2009, or the triumph that six years later led to the first climate treaty in which all nations vowed to shrink their carbon footprint and collectively cap Earth's rising temperature? Either way, few would doubt that the hope of keeping the planet livable for future generations rests squarely in their hands. Something else is certain, according to a mountain of scientific evidence: the world has dithered for so long that half-measures will not do.

