CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Your Top COP26 Questions, Answered

By Therese Raphael, Nicole Torres
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.K. is preparing to host the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, starting on Sunday, Oct. 31st and running until Friday, Nov. 12th. Bloomberg Opinion editor Nicole Torres chatted with columnist Therese Raphael about what COP26 is, why it’s a big deal, and what to look out for over the...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

World leaders dial up ‘doomsday’ warning to kick-start climate talks at summit

World leaders turned up the heat and resorted to end-of-the-world rhetoric Monday in an attempt to bring new urgency to sputtering international climate negotiations. The metaphors were dramatic and mixed at the start of the talks, known as COP26. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described global warming as “a doomsday device” strapped to humanity. United Nations Secretary-General […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Is Greta Thunberg attending the Glasgow summit and will she be protesting?

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who sensationally became the face of the global climate movement through her series of Fridays for Future school strikes, arrived in Glasgow on Saturday evening ahead of Cop26 - but says she has not “officially” been invited to the summit.Prior to her arrival at Glasgow Central after taking the train from London Euston, Ms Thunberg, 18, had recorded an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr in which she said how welcome she was at the gathering of world leaders remained “very unclear”.“I think that many people might be scared that if they invite too...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Raphael
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson is banking on the free market to solve the climate crisis – but it simply isn’t working

At Joe Biden’s virtual Leaders Summit on Climate in April, Boris Johnson outlined his programme for fighting the existential crisis facing the planet. “This isn’t about some expensive, politically correct, green act of bunny hugging, or however you want to put it,” he said. “‘Cake! Have! Eat!’ is my message to you.”It may have left his audience looking a tad perplexed, but behind the Johnson buffoonery those three words encapsulated his entire approach to the climate crisis. And just last month, addressing the UN in New York, he amplified that message by dismissing the views of an equally towering figure...
POLITICS
AFP

World leaders urged to 'save humanity' at climate summit

Queen Elizabeth II on Monday called on world leaders to act together to tackle climate change at the end of the first day of the COP26 summit in Glasgow. In a video message sent to the conference, she added her voice to a succession of world leaders stressing the urgency of the crisis. But as the summit got under way, several observers said that so far, there had been more talk than action. "If the world pollution situation is not critical at the moment, it is as certain as anything can be that the situation will become increasingly intolerable within a very short time...," said the queen.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

COP26 leaders vow new drive to save forests

World leaders will conclude a two-day climate summit on Tuesday with a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030 -- a date too far away for campaigners who want action sooner to save the planet's lungs. The pledge was to be issued at the UN's COP26 conference, which will continue for another fortnight to try to craft national plans to forestall the most devastating impacts of global warming. The summit's chair, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said the agreement on deforestation was pivotal to the overarching ambition of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius. "These great teeming ecosystems â- these cathedrals of nature -- are the lungs of our planet," he was expected to say in Glasgow, according to Downing Street.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

As major U.N. climate talks open, pleas for action to back up big promises

GLASGOW — President Biden and other world leaders on Monday promised major commitments to slow climate change, but deep uncertainty remained about whether two weeks of international talks here can yield breakthroughs significant enough to avoid a catastrophic rise in global warming. Many leaders have billed the United Nations climate...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Offshore Wind Power#Paris Climate Agreement#Bloomberg Lp#Bloomberg Opinion#Un#Vatican
The Independent

‘We’re already in a living hell’: Greta Thunberg joins young climate activists outside Cop26 to demand faster action

Young climate activists from across the world took to the streets of Glasgow on Monday to demand faster action from world leaders arriving at the Cop26 climate summit.Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate were among those taking part in a wave of demos across Glasgow. They were joined by young environmentalists from countries including Argentina, the Philippines, Mexico and Colombia.The Fridays for Future activists denounced the actions of Boris Johnson and other leaders taking part in the first day of the UN climate conference involving 25,000 people.“Inside Cop there are politicians and people in power pretending to take our future seriously,”...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Climate summit meets pandemic insularity

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. “Doomsday” is nigh, Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Monday, painting a bleak picture of a warming...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Methane and deforestation pledges highlight Day 2 of the summit

The high-stakes U.N. global climate summit started its second day in Glasgow on Tuesday with pledges by the United States to curb the emissions of methane and new efforts expected by the nations to address deforestation. World leaders have made significant pledges to slow climate change so far at COP26 — but not enough to stave off a catastrophic rise in global temperatures. After leaders depart Tuesday, negotiators will keep working over the next two weeks, but chances of a breakthrough by the talks’ conclusion remain uncertain.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
AFP

G20 disappoints on key climate target as eyes turn to Glasgow

The G20 major economies committed on Sunday to the key goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but some disappointed leaders warned more was needed to make a success of UN climate talks beginning in Glasgow. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the host of the COP26 summit that opened on Sunday, said the pledge from world leaders after two days of talks in Rome was "not enough", and warned of the dire consequences for the planet. "If Glasgow fails, the whole thing fails," he told reporters, saying the G20 commitments were "drops in a rapidly warming ocean". UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he left Rome "with my hopes unfulfilled -- but at least they are not buried".
ENVIRONMENT
WLNS

G-20 make mild pledges on climate neutrality, coal financing

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies agreed Sunday to stop funding coal-fired power plants in poor countries and made a vague commitment to seek carbon neutrality “by or around mid-century” as they wrapped up a Rome summit before the much larger United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. While Italian Prime Minister […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WLNS

‘Last, best hope:’ Leaders launch crucial UN climate summit

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — A crucial U.N. climate summit opened Sunday amid papal appeals for prayers and activists’ demands for action, kicking off two weeks of intense diplomatic negotiations by almost 200 countries aimed at speeding up the global response to global warming. As U.N. officials gaveled the climate summit to its formal opening in Glasgow, […]
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

COP26 climate summit 'last, best hope' to meet 1.5C target

Global COP26 climate negotiations are the "last, best hope" to keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C alive, said summit president Alok Sharma as he opened the meeting on Sunday. They committed to the key goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C and pledged to bring a halt to international funding for coal plants without emissions capture facilities. 
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Leaders can 'make or break hope' for climate salvation

Across 25 UN climate conferences since 1995, only twice have more than 110 world leaders joined the fray to confront the spectre of global warming. As they do so again Monday in Glasgow, an unspoken question looms: Copenhagen or Paris? Will COP26, in other words, more closely resemble the Danish diplomatic debacle of 2009, or the triumph that six years later led to the first climate treaty in which all nations vowed to shrink their carbon footprint and collectively cap Earth's rising temperature? Either way, few would doubt that the hope of keeping the planet livable for future generations rests squarely in their hands. Something else is certain, according to a mountain of scientific evidence: the world has dithered for so long that half-measures will not do.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

G-20 leaders turn to climate change on last day of summit

Leaders of the world's biggest economies were set to tackle climate change Sunday, the final day of a weekend summit in Rome that is widely expected to set the tone for a major conference on the same issue taking place in Glasgow Scotland over the next two weeks.The Group of 20 countries, which represent more than three-quarters of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, are looking for common ground on how to reduce emissions while helping poor countries deal with the impact of rising temperatures.If the G-20 summit ends with only weak commitments, momentum could be lost for...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

What is COP? Key facts and terms at climate summit explained

The U.N. climate summit, known as COP26 this year, brings officials from almost 200 countries to Glasgow to haggle over the best measures to combat global warming.Here are some of the terms and key issues that will be discussed at the event, which is scheduled to run from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13:COPShort for Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change.First held in 1995, it also serves as the meeting of parties to the 1992 Kyoto Protocol that first committed countries to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and those that signed on to the 2015...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

The smart money on climate seems to be barely mitigated doom

The climate change summit of world leaders underway in Scotland has been billed as a make-or-break moment for the future of the planet. So far, I’m afraid, the smart money is betting on barely mitigated doom. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. The weekend’s Group of...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy