CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gold Price Rally May Have More to Go in The Short-Term

By Nick Cawley
DailyFx
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA series of recent higher lows is building confidence in the precious metal. Fibonacci retracement at $1,837/oz. remains a stern test. Gold is currently ignoring higher US Treasury yields – a negative for the precious metal – and instead seems to be moving in line with calls for slowing global economic...

www.dailyfx.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher, natural-gas prices decline for a third session in a row

Oil futures settled higher on Monday, ahead of a decision by major oil producers later this week on crude output levels. It seems quite clear that traders are not expecting any action from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The group is clearly perfectly happy with price levels and don't consider them the economic risk that other countries, like the U.S., do." Erlam expects Thursday’s meeting to be "swift and consistent with the last," and that OPEC+ will continue with its monthly oil production increases of 400,000 barrels per day. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 48 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $84.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, settled lower for a third consecutive session, with analysts citing forecasts for milder weather for the decline. December natural gas fell 24 cents, or 4.4%, to settle at $5.186 per million British thermal units.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Treasury liquidity is worsening as hedge funds Rokos and Alphadyne reportedly incur losses from wrong-way bets on yields

Rokos and Alphadyne are identified by Bloomberg News as two hedge funds that have incurred losses on yield-curve plays. Volatility in the global rates market has triggered potential losses for a number of large leveraged players, which is leading to deteriorating liquidity in the U.S., Europe, Canada and the U.K., BofA strategists said.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Teeters Ahead of FOMC, NFP- November Levels

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels. Gold price updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts. XAU/USD rally extends into technical pivot zone- risk for exhaustion into November open. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide. Gold prices extended...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#Treasury Department#Gold Trading#Analysis A#Us Treasury#Qoq#Retail
DailyFx

US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors & Commodities. Technical setups we’re tracking into Major Central Bank Rate Decisions / US NFPs this week. Updated trade levels on the US Dollar Majors, Gold, Oil, SPXand more!. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners...
MARKETS
DailyFx

US Dollar Muted on ISM Beat as Traders Await Fed Meeting

ISM Headline Beats, Prices Paid Turns Higher, New Orders at 15 Month Lows. USD Muted as Market Participants Await Fed Meeting. ISM Headline Beats, Prices Paid Turns Higher, New Orders at 15 Month Lows. US ISM Manufacturing PMI for October fell to 60.8, although beat expectations of a drop to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
China
DailyFx

S&P 500 and Dollar are Treading Water Until FOMC, But Watch These Markets

SPY S&P 500 ETF, Tesla, USDMXN, USDCAD and AUDJPY Talking Points. Risk appetite opens with a favorable (ie bullish) bearing, but momentum is hung up on the anticipation around Wednesday’s FOMC rate decision. Concentrated and isolate risk trends have lifted the likes of Tesla but progress in many top liquidity...
STOCKS
DailyFx

GBP/USD Longs Heighten Downside Risks, CAD Flips to Net Long – COT Report

US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD COT Report –Analysis. GBP/USD Longs Rise, Heightening Hawkish Disappointment Risks. GBP/USD Longs Heighten Downside Risks, CAD Flips to Net Long. In the latest COT report, covering the week to October 26th, speculators reduced long exposure to the US Dollar for the third consecutive week as net longs fell $1.9bln. However, as I said in the prior week, the move looks to be an adjustment in positioning as opposed to a renewed downtrend in the greenback. With the Federal Reserve scheduled to taper QE purchases and Chair Powell beginning to flag inflation risks persisting longer than initially expected, the greenback is likely to retain a bid, particularly against low yielders.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD v/s CAD/JPY for CAD Strength

The Bank of Canada surprised last week when announcing an end to their QE program. USD/CAD is now backed by two central banks that are moving away from the uber-loose policies implemented during the pandemic: For traders looking at trends with the CAD, there may be more amenable pastures away from USD/CAD, such as CAD/JPY or perhaps EUR/CAD.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price Outlook – Staying the Course

WTI crude oil continues to behave well within the confines of an upward channel. There is a top-side slope to watch and some levels from years prior, but as long as price stays above the lower parallel of the channel and the most recent low at 80.58 the outlook will remain intact.
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Explodes off Trend-line, Headed Higher

DXY tagged May trend-line, exploded higher on Friday. Big resistance test could be coming in days to follow. US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Explodes off Trend-line, Headed Higher. Last week, when we looked at the US Dollar Index (DXY), the focus was a support shelf around the 93.50 level, and...
MARKETS
DailyFx

USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Claims Worst Performing BRICS Currency on Election Day

Local elections see investors flee South African Rand. USD/ZAR tests March 2021 highs. Clean symmetrical triangle breakout. Today’s public holiday set aside for municipal elections in South Africa has created somewhat of a rand sell-off against the dollar. Although the Dollar Index (DXY) is down during today’s trading session, uncertainty around election day is clearly drawing away from any rand appeal. South African linked export commodities are a mixed bag so no directional bias favoring USD/ZAR upside. The South African 10-year government bond yield (see chart below) reflects what’s developing within the currency space as bond outflows continue causing the spike in yields.
WORLD
MarketWatch

Gold futures finish higher, but stay below the $1,800 mark

Gold futures settled higher on Monday, but remained below the key $1,800 mark as the market awaited Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy. "The bear camp in gold and silver should be licking their chops as the markets widely expect the Fed to announce the beginning of tapering of asset purchases on Wednesday," analysts at Zaner wrote in Monday's report. "With the added pressure of a surge in the dollar form last week's lows and the recent rise in U.S. short-term interest rates, the bear camp has several themes operating in its favor. For now, December gold tacked on $11.90, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,795.80 an ounce after posting a loss of about 0.7% last week.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold

The beginning of the month warrants a review of the seasonal patterns that have influenced forex markets over the past several years. For November, our focus is on the trailing 5-year and 10-year performances, both of which fully capture trading during the era of quantitative easing and expanding government deficits since the 2008/2009 Global Financial Crisis – not dissimilar from the environment we find ourselves in during the coronavirus pandemic recovery.
MARKETS
DailyFx

S&P 500 Scrapes Small Gain, but Russell 2000 Comes Alive and Explodes Higher

The S&P 500 begins the week with no clear direction and ends Monday's session with a small gain. The Russell 2000, however, soars higher and comes within striking distance of its record high. Earnings season will remain relevant in the near term, but the FOMC monetary policy decision and the...
STOCKS
DailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, Fed Taper, NFPs, BoE Hike?

Futures tracking the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 climbed about 0.5%, 1.4% and 3.2% respectively this past week as global market sentiment remained mostly rosy. In Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 and FTSE 100 climbed 1.47% and 0.46% respectively. The mood was fairly lackluster in Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.30% while Australia’s ASX 200 fell 1.24%.
STOCKS
DailyFx

Gold Prices Drop Before Key FOMC Meeting, ISM Data May Add Pressure

Gold prices sink as hot inflation, wage growth beckon hawkish FOMC. ISM manufacturing survey may continue to stoke ‘stagflation’ worries. Downturn from 15-month resistance may mark key technical reversal. Gold prices swooned as expected Friday as traders put the prior day’s soft third-quarter US GDP print in the context of...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy