CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

The 10 Best Swordsmen (and Women) on TV

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween the movies and TV, the sword-fighting skills that have been displayed have been everything from absolutely horrible to mesmerizing given that the choreography for various shows has become far superior to what used to be passed off as fighting. It’s easy to say that fans have appreciated it as well...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

The 10 Best Teen Movies of the 90s

Anyone who was around during the 1990s would probably agree that it was a very special time. While it’s true that all decades have their magic, the 90s had enough to last a lifetime. This is especially true when it comes to the entertainment industry. The 90s brought us some incredibly memorable movies, especially those centered around the teenage experience. Teen movies in the 90s came in a wide variety and they introduced us to some of the most iconic movie characters of the decade. Even though it’s beem more than 20 years since all of these movies were released, many of them have aged surprisingly well. Keep reading to see our take on the best teen movies of the 90s.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Ranking The 10 Best Scooby Doo Villains of All-Time

In the 50 years since Scooby-Doo and the rest of his crew were introduced to the world, fans have seen them go on countless adventures. As one of the most famous cartoon dogs of all time, Scooby-Doo has shown that dogs can be just as good at solving mysteries as humans. Of course, however, those mysteries have come with dozens of villains. While some of these villains were easy to spot, others really put Scooby’s skills to the test. Even though the show is geared towards a younger audience, some of these villains have actually been a little on the spooky side, and because of that, they’ve been impossible to forget. Here are the 10 best Scooby-Doo villains of all time.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

The 10 Worst Leaders/Bosses in Movie History

Just as there are great leaders in the movies, there are very poor leaders and/or bosses as well, since the balance of power and authority isn’t always bound to be taken up by someone that is all about preserving what’s right and wrong when it comes to one situation or another. But the worst leaders in the movies are often those that people would love to see removed, or in some cases might be better off on their own since their leadership skills might not be the worst, but they simply don’t want the job and try to stay away from it as much as possible. Some might say that these are the perfect people for the role of a leader, but that argument kind of falls apart very quickly when a character is seen to operate better on their own rather than being a part of a larger team. With that in mind, here are some of the worst leaders/bosses in the movies.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Venom vs. Sandman: Who Wins?

This fight has actually taken place a couple of times throughout comic book history and has been seen briefly in the movies, since in Spider-Man 3 Venom, played by Topher Grace, sought to use Flint Marko, aka Sandman, played by Thomas Haden Church, in his bid to eliminate Spider-Man, since in this universe the Venom symbiote actually did encounter Peter Parker first and followed the comic book timeline. That fight didn’t take long however and was a case of mistaken identity since Sandman believed that he was attacking Spider-Man, who he’d already seen in the black outfit. But pitting a man that can manipulate every part of his body against an enemy that’s capable of doing just as many strange and terrible things with his form would be a fight that might look awesome on the screen, but would no doubt be a nightmare when it came to the CGI. Practical effects don’t sound as though they would be a huge factor in something like this, but for those that love a challenge, this would be great to see.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spartacus
shondaland.com

The Best TV for November 2021

Typically, November doesn’t always bode well for finding new episodes of television to watch, but not this year. There are so many options if you’re looking to hang out on your couch this month, including new episodes of Padma Lakshmi’s great Hulu travel/food show, the final season of Dickinson, and a few epic adventures taking place amongst the stars. Enjoy!
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Underrated Horror Movie Recommendation: You’re Next

One thing you can say about You’re Next is that it’s a hack and slash movie with a purpose, that much is certain. Some might say that every hack and slash has a purpose and that’s not wrong, but this time around the mayhem is brought on in a measured and barely controlled manner that appears to be random and kind of ridiculous since there’s no rhyme or reason to who’s getting killed and why. But as the movie continues the plot continues to settle and finally thicken when it’s revealed that the carnage does have a point to it and that the killers, despite being deranged and obviously out of their gourd just enough to take on this job, have been hired by someone on the inside. The animal masks are an interesting touch since they do lend a bit of a dramatic and eerie feel to the movie since the idea of not being able to see the face of one’s attacker is definitely terrifying as this is a fear that a lot of people would admit to when asked how it would affect their mental state.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Are We Ever Going To See Another Black Mirror Episode?

Originally released in the UK in the winter of 2011, Black Mirror is one of those shows that sucks you in as soon as you press play. The science fiction anthology series makes commentary on various issues social through stories. These stories are often set in a future that has been overrun by technology in some way. When Black Mirror was added to Netflix in 2016, it became one of the most talked-about shows on the platform almost instantly. Unfortunately for Black Mirror fans, however, it’s been more than two years since we’ve gotten any new content – and even then, only three episodes were released. There hasn’t been an official announcement on the show’s future which is why people can’t help but hope we haven’t seen the last of the show. Is Black Mirror done for good? Keep reading to find out.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

10 Movies that Couldn’t Be Made Today

Way too often these days we hear ‘oh you couldn’t make that movie again’. This statement is usually aimed at movies that a lot of us enjoyed when we were younger, movies that are considered to be rude, offensive, and altogether horrible by people today. Even many of the actors that took part in the movies have spoken out against them by stating that they wouldn’t do such a thing again. But what a lot of people have also said is that it was a different time and like it or not, this was what was funny back then. Do you know want to know why? People knew how to take a joke when a stereotype was introduced, because it was nothing personal, no matter how much individuals want to take offense. Some stories, sure, are definitely a bit beyond when it comes to their subject matter, but others were a lot of fun and being so obviously offensive, they were insanely funny as well. But, as our society moves forward, the sense of what’s funny and what’s horribly offensive has started to shift. It’s kind of a pity really. Here are ten movies that some think couldn’t be made today.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sword
TVOvermind

10 Movie Characters that Walk with a Limp

Going into this idea it’s important to state that no one is making fun of anyone with a disability and a limp can be anything from a slight hitch in your step that’s not a normal part of one’s gait to a full-on stumble forward since there’s no other choice. But while some characters come upon their limp naturally, others have it forced upon them by unnatural circumstances that might not have been avoidable. The point is that in movies, a limp can be anything from a term of endearment to something that people have to deal with in a very real way because there was nothing they could do to stop whatever caused it. And then there are those limps that are meant to gain sympathy and in the end, turn out to be entirely faked since they had something to do with the character and the big reveal at the end of the movie. Here are ten movies that feature people that walk with a limp.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast of Another Life Season 2

When you fall in love with a TV show there’s no better feeling than having that show get renewed for another season. Needless to say, fans of the Netflix series Another Life when the second season of the show was released on the platform. While almost all of the original cast returned to continue telling the story, there were also some newcomers who have brought something special to the show. As with all successful shows, the cast is a huge part of the reason why Another Life has become so popular. If you’re interested in learning more about the people who have brought the show to life, keep reading to meet the cast of season 2 of Another Life.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Why The Demon Wars Should Become a TV Series

Magic, sorcery, demons, fairytale creatures, swordplay, and much more permeates The Demon Wars Saga, another creation of noted author R.A. Salvatore that’s both masterful in its delivery and addictive since each book will easily keep a person flipping the pages to see what comes next. Spanning across seven books, the story takes the reader through a tale that begins with a young boy, Elbryan Wyndon, and his friend Jilseponie, who survive an attack on their home of Dundalis after it’s sacked by monstrous creatures. While Elbryan is taken in by an elfin race called the Touel’alfar, Jilseponie is raised in the city of Palmaris. While these two main characters seek out their destinies, a young monk by the name of Avelyn enters the service of St. Mere Abelle of the Abellican Church, a dominant force in this story, and home to the monks that hold the precious gemstones that are a huge part of the story due to their different powers and properties, as each one is specially prepared after a group of monks travels to a secret island to harvest these ‘gifts from God’ after they call from the sky.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service. Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer. Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. Other films that will no longer be available to...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened To Summer Sanders?

If you were a kid during the 1990s then you probably remember the days when Summer Sanders was the host of the Nickelodeon panel game show, Figure It Out. The series, which featured young contestants, aired from 1997 to 1999. It returned briefly from 2012 to 2013. During each episode, a group of celebrity panelists would ask a young contestant a series of yes or no questions. The object of the game was for the panelists to be able to figure out the contestant’s hidden talent or major accomplishment. While the kids were always the stars of the show, Summer Sanders always added a little razzle-dazzle in her role as the show’s host. However, when the show ended, Summer essentially disappeared from the spotlight leaving countless people to wonder whatever became of her. Keep reading to find out what happened to Summer Sanders.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Weird Stuff That Actually Happened on the Set of Lucifer

When the Fox Network introduced the show, “Lucifer,” back in 2016, fans were unsure what to expect. They certainly did not know that the show would go on to turn into a Netflix series, too. The show was a big one for the network, but it was also a show that had some controversial moments from time to time. Based on the Marvel comic character, the show was a little bit of everything. It was sometimes dramatic and dark but also romantic and funny. It starred Tom Ellis as Lucifer and a few other recognizable faces. But, as Halloween is near, many fans are wondering if there is any truth to the rumors that strange things would happen on the set of this show named for the devil himself. Did things happen that no one could explain? Was there some sort of curse on the set? While we certainly won’t go that far, we will tell you that there is a lot that might be unexplained, and we thought we might dive into it right now. Here are a few of the strange and creepy things that happened on set that no one was expecting.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The 10 Best LGBTQ+ Documentaries of All-Time

Throughout the history of the entertainment industry, documentary films have played an important role in educating people on various topics. In fact, watching documentaries is some people’s favorite way to learn new information. Over the years, documentaries centered around the LGBTQ+ community have given people that opportunity time and time again. From covering tragic stories to highlighting the joy and diversity of the community, documentaries that highlight the LGBTQ+ experience come in a wide variety. Whether you’re a part of the community or just want to learn more about it. These documentaries can be exactly what you need. Continue reading to see our list of the 10 best LGBTQ+ documentaries.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Times Actors’ Accents Were Absolutely Perfect

Trying to nail down an accent that you’re not familiar with or that you weren’t exposed to for a good portion of your life is pretty difficult for a lot of people since it requires more than mimicry at times, and really does take a bit of studying to make certain that one understands the dialect and even the history of the language to make it passable. There are some accents that are a little easier since they involve a more relaxed style of speech. But it’s not hard to listen to a movie and figure out who has the better use of an accent and who is trying their best but perhaps didn’t get it down pat before filming started. Learning a language is tough enough, but learning how to incorporate an accent into a language that’s already spoken is just as bad, if not worse, since an accent can appear to be smooth, crisp, and easy to fall into, or it can become not unlike an ill-fitting garment that people notice right away since it just doesn’t go with the character they’re trying to portray. But some folks are simply better at this type of thing than others. Here are five of the best actors when it comes to using accents in movies.
MOVIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in November and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Cowboy Bebop” (available November 19) Why Should I Watch? Calling the original anime “Cowboy Bebop” a cult classic doesn’t quite do justice to its impact on animation, television, and culture at large. Hajime Yatate’s neo-noir space western originally ran in the late ’90s, hopping across two Japanese TV networks to air its 26 episodes before becoming the first anime title to premiere on Adult Swim here in the States (circa 2001). Often referred to as a bridge for animation fans to invest in anime, as well as Western audiences to appreciate a medium originated in the East, “Cowboy Bebop” is...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy