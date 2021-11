The grumbling about Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers' offense started after Week 4 and grew into a dull roar by the time the Bears game kicked off on Sunday. However, by the time the game ended, the only sound coming from 49ers fans was adulation after a second-half straight out of 2019. Four true possessions. Three touchdowns, one field goal, and zero turnovers. It was the performance we’d been waiting to see for over a month.

