CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

COVID update Oct. 15-21: Florida reports decline in cases for second consecutive month

St. Augustine Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida's weekly report of new COVID-19 cases declined for the eighth straight week, dropping nearly 22% since the previous week, the state Department of Health announced Friday. From Oct. 15 to 21, the state reported 15,314 new COVID-19 cases compared to 19,551...

www.staugustine.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 3,300+ New Cases, Positivity Rate Hovers At 7.1%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the state prepares to vaccinate 5- to 11-year-olds as early as next week, health officials report an additional 3,348 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths. In all, the state has seen 787,550 virus cases and 8,669 deaths since March of 2020; of the deaths reported Friday, 13 took place in a private residence. At the same time, the seven-day average positivity rate has declined recently, from a high of 8.4% reported in mid-October to 7.1% as of last week. Daily new cases and hospitalizations have also been trending down, as the state is seeing roughly 38 new cases per 100,000...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 2-Day Total Of 7,480 New Cases, 78 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a two-day total of 7,480 new coronavirus cases and 78 additional deaths. The data covers up until Saturday. The Department of Health says another two-day total will be released Tuesday. This brings the statewide total to 1,564,939 cases and 31,455 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,754 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 653 in ICUs. Statewide percent positive decreased to 8.8%. The state says 13,909,429 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,462,017 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71.9% of Pennsylvanians...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Now Reporting Reinfections, 7,597 Since Start Of Pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Minnesota health officials Monday reported an additional 10,454 virus cases, including 7,597 people who were reinfected since the start of the pandemic; the MDH said that there have been 2,857 newly reported positive cases, and 25 more deaths due to COVID-19. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is holding roughly in place, now at 7.3%. However, that figure was as high as 8.5% in October. There are also a reported 39.5 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which although it puts the state well above the line considered high risk, also represents a downward trend after peaking...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 472 New Coronavirus Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 472 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 283 are confirmed cases and 189 are probable cases. There have been 8,869 total hospitalizations and 131,892 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,310. This is the COVID-19 Update for Oct. 29, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 472 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 283 are confirmed cases and 189 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/8PuufoHtIS — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 29, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Paso Robles Daily News

Health officials report four more COVID-19 deaths

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today announced that four community members, who ranged in age from their 70s to 90s, have died from COVID-19. This brings the total number of community members who have died from COVID-19 to 343. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these four community members whose lives were so sadly cut short by COVID-19,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Fdoh
delawarebusinessnow.com

Covid update: Four new deaths as the number of daily cases declines

Four new deaths were reported in the Wednesday summary from the Delaware Division of Public Health. Hospitalizations have declined since September. However, deaths are a lagging indicator that comes during, and after surges of the virus. The latest wave is believed to have resulted from the faster-spreading Delta variant. Of...
NEW CASTLE, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
hoiabc.com

Over 15k new cases, 183 additional deaths from COVID-19 reported since Oct. 15

SPRINGFIELD (Heart of Illinois ABC) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 15,131 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 183 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, October 15. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 69% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
14850.com

October 21 update from Health Department on COVID-19 cases

The Tompkins County Health Department says there have now been 6,772 total positive cases in Tompkins County, 13 more than on Wednesday, with a total of 1,505,109 tests conducted. They also say 6,600 patients are listed as released from isolation after having tested positive, no new recoveries, leaving 135 active cases.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
orangeobserver.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: Week of Oct. 15 to 21, 2021

CUMULATIVE (SINCE MARCH 1, 2020) People Vaccinated, First Dose: 54,716 (1,709,544 cumulative) People Vaccinated, Series Complete: 72,128 (11,279,765 cumulative) Additional Dose: 102,545 (875,991 cumulative) Deaths: 106 (58,803 cumulative) Source: Florida Department of Health. The Observer has invested in new technology, so you can enjoy a more personalized online experience. By...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkdzradio.com

Christian County Reports Decline In Active COVID Cases

The Christian County Health Department reported two deaths Thursday linked to COVID-19, bringing the county’s death total to 131 since the pandemic began. The deaths were a 91-year-old white man and a 44-year-old African American female. The health department said both people were unvaccinated and both had underlying conditions. Meanwhile,...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 4,998 cases reported as rates decline in 56 counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 4,998 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,202 cases per day, down 8.5% from a week ago, and down 12% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.53 million infections statewide. The numbers of additional cases continues to diminish throughout most of the state: 56 of the 67 ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

4,998 new COVID cases reported, 71% of Pennsylvanians vaccinated Oct. 21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 13.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 71% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 4,998 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Tuesday, bringing state totals to 1,525,813 known cases since the start of the pandemic. 94 new deaths were identified […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy