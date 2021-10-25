COVID update Oct. 15-21: Florida reports decline in cases for second consecutive month
St. Augustine Record
8 days ago
Florida's weekly report of new COVID-19 cases declined for the eighth straight week, dropping nearly 22% since the previous week, the state Department of Health announced Friday. From Oct. 15 to 21, the state reported 15,314 new COVID-19 cases compared to 19,551...
Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
(CNN) — The big picture for Covid-19 in the US is looking a little brighter as new infections and hospitalizations decline. "That's the good news. And hopefully it's going to continue to go in that trajectory downward," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the state prepares to vaccinate 5- to 11-year-olds as early as next week, health officials report an additional 3,348 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths.
In all, the state has seen 787,550 virus cases and 8,669 deaths since March of 2020; of the deaths reported Friday, 13 took place in a private residence.
At the same time, the seven-day average positivity rate has declined recently, from a high of 8.4% reported in mid-October to 7.1% as of last week. Daily new cases and hospitalizations have also been trending down, as the state is seeing roughly 38 new cases per 100,000...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a two-day total of 7,480 new coronavirus cases and 78 additional deaths.
The data covers up until Saturday. The Department of Health says another two-day total will be released Tuesday.
This brings the statewide total to 1,564,939 cases and 31,455 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 2,754 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 653 in ICUs.
Statewide percent positive decreased to 8.8%.
The state says 13,909,429 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,462,017 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71.9% of Pennsylvanians...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials Monday reported an additional 10,454 virus cases, including 7,597 people who were reinfected since the start of the pandemic; the MDH said that there have been 2,857 newly reported positive cases, and 25 more deaths due to COVID-19.
Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is holding roughly in place, now at 7.3%. However, that figure was as high as 8.5% in October.
There are also a reported 39.5 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which although it puts the state well above the line considered high risk, also represents a downward trend after peaking...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 472 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 283 are confirmed cases and 189 are probable cases.
There have been 8,869 total hospitalizations and 131,892 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,310.
This is the COVID-19 Update for Oct. 29, 2021.
In the last 24 hours, 472 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 283 are confirmed cases and 189 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/8PuufoHtIS
— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 29, 2021
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
CDC Coronavirus Information
CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Pennsylvania Department of Health Information
Allegheny County Health Department Information
– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today announced that four community members, who ranged in age from their 70s to 90s, have died from COVID-19. This brings the total number of community members who have died from COVID-19 to 343. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these four community members whose lives were so sadly cut short by COVID-19,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.
From The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is onboarding results from a large laboratory that has not previously reported COVID-19 results to ADPH. Over the next two cycles of data entry, a large number of cases may be added to the Data and Surveillance Dashboard. Some of these […]
Four new deaths were reported in the Wednesday summary from the Delaware Division of Public Health. Hospitalizations have declined since September. However, deaths are a lagging indicator that comes during, and after surges of the virus. The latest wave is believed to have resulted from the faster-spreading Delta variant. Of...
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 14,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 581 new cases overnight. An additional 38 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 14,388. The total number of cases statewide is...
(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.
SPRINGFIELD (Heart of Illinois ABC) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 15,131 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 183 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, October 15. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 69% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine...
The Tompkins County Health Department says there have now been 6,772 total positive cases in Tompkins County, 13 more than on Wednesday, with a total of 1,505,109 tests conducted. They also say 6,600 patients are listed as released from isolation after having tested positive, no new recoveries, leaving 135 active cases.
CUMULATIVE (SINCE MARCH 1, 2020) People Vaccinated, First Dose: 54,716 (1,709,544 cumulative) People Vaccinated, Series Complete: 72,128 (11,279,765 cumulative) Additional Dose: 102,545 (875,991 cumulative) Deaths: 106 (58,803 cumulative) Source: Florida Department of Health. The Observer has invested in new technology, so you can enjoy a more personalized online experience. By...
The Christian County Health Department reported two deaths Thursday linked to COVID-19, bringing the county’s death total to 131 since the pandemic began. The deaths were a 91-year-old white man and a 44-year-old African American female. The health department said both people were unvaccinated and both had underlying conditions. Meanwhile,...
Check back here for updates on the pandemic in Missouri.
The post WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Jefferson City School District reports second straight day of no new COVID cases in students and staff appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 4,998 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,202 cases per day, down 8.5% from a week ago, and down 12% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.53 million infections statewide. The numbers of additional cases continues to diminish throughout most of the state: 56 of the 67 ...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 13.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 71% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 4,998 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Tuesday, bringing state totals to 1,525,813 known cases since the start of the pandemic. 94 new deaths were identified […]
Comments / 0