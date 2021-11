Thomas Tuchel is set to make several changes to his Chelsea side against Southampton on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup, with N'Golo Kante back available for selection. Chelsea host the Saints for the second time in a month. They saw off Ralph Hasenhuttl's side in the Premier League on October 2 and will be looking to do the double over them just over three weeks later.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO