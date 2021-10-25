CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BIMSTEC unarguably a crucial link in connecting South, Southeast Asia: Foreign Secretary Shringla

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday said that BIMSTEC (The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) is a powerful engine of economic growth with 21.7 per cent of the world population and a combined GDP of US 3.8...

