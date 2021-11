There are a bevy of big-name players with contracts set to expire when their club season ends in June 2022 who are still patiently waiting either for answers from their club or for decisions to be made elsewhere before they make their own important and potentially career-altering choices. Once those dominos fall, we'll start to see clubs all over Europe begin to announce contract renewals. Let's take a look at some of the most interesting cases below.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO