Mumbai based Entertainment Marketing agency, Go Fish Entertainment, turns 16

atlanticcitynews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI/The PRTree): Mumbai based Entertainment Marketing agency Go Fish Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. has recently completed 16 years in the industry. Go Fish is one of the leading company in the entertainment marketing industry, which is proficient in delivering services like Celebrity Engagement, Entertainment Marketing...

