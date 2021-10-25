CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A homecoming to remember for Magic guard Cole Anthony

By Matt Murschel, Orlando Sentinel
 8 days ago

Everywhere Cole Anthony looked, he saw a familiar face in the crowd at Madison Square Garden.

Countless friends and family were on hand to watch the Orlando Magic guard make his return to the New York area, where he made a name for himself as a high school standout at nearby Archbishop Molloy High School in Queens.

Anthony made Sunday a night to remember, posting the first double-double of his career with 29 points, a career-high 16 rebounds and 8 assists while leading Orlando to a 110-104 win over the hometown Knicks. It was the 6-foot-2 Anthony’s first time collecting double-digit rebounds.

It also was the first win for the Magic (1-2), who snapped a 9-game losing streak dating to last season.

“I had a bunch of family and friends at this game,” said Anthony. “I kept looking around the arena and seeing more people. I’m blessed I have a bunch of awesome friends and family who were able to come out here and support me, so I’m happy I was able to give them a nice performance.”

It was the most points scored by the 20-year-old since he had 37 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the season finale on May 16. Fifteen of his 29 points came in the first quarter when he hit 4 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Anthony’s mother, Crystal McCrary McGuire, was seated courtside. Her seats were reportedly a birthday gift from longtime Knicks fan and actor Spike Lee.

“It was my Mom’s birthday, a shout-out to her,” Anthony said afterward.

First-year coach Jamahl Mosley was impressed with his point guard’s performance.

“Cole coming back home and playing with that toughness, that confidence, that resilience and the one thing that stands out the most is his ability to rebound the basketball,” said Mosley. “He made the right plays. He made the simple plays. That’s the one thing that he’s getting better and better at, which is making the simple play.

“He made his teammates better tonight, which was great to see.”

The rebounds were the most since he grabbed 11 for North Carolina against Duke on Feb. 8, 2020.

“Rebounding is all about effort,” Anthony said. “It’s about who wants it. If you want a rebound, go get it. Whether I’m 7-foot or 6-3, whoever wants that board more is going to go get it and I happened to want it more tonight and hopefully going forward I’m going to keep wanting it more.”

His performance didn’t go unnoticed by teammates.

“Unreal,” said guard Terrence Ross. “I told him at the free-throw line during his last free throw, ‘Bro, do you realize you have 16 rebounds and you’re like 5-9?’ He’s athletic, he has a motor, he plays hard and you see him and he’s all over the place. It was an amazing performance.”

Added Mosley: “We challenged our guards to rebound the ball more and that’s what they did and that’s what Cole did. It was fantastic.”

Anthony grabbed 12 rebounds in the first three quarters. He leads the Magic in scoring average (16.3 points), tied with Ross, and is third in rebounds (7.7).

Madison Square Garden has always held a special place for Anthony.

One of his earliest memories of the legendary arena was sitting courtside with his father, Greg, who played for the Knicks from 1991-95, and watching a game. Then a 7-year-old, Anthony knocked over a drink, spilling it onto the court and stopping the action.

“They ended up losing the game and they blamed the loss on me and my dad,” Anthony said last week. “I was in the newspaper.”

Anthony is all too happy to have Knicks fans blame him for Sunday’s loss.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .

