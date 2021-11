The price has gone below $41.44 level. Polkadot price analysis predicts a downtrend. Support is still standing at $38.05 mark. The Polkadot price analysis shows the price is headed down once again as the bearish momentum has been revived in the past few days. A downward price movement was observed today as well, and the market is going into loss. The bearish momentum has proved to be quite overwhelming for the bulls, as they remained unable to achieve their proposed target. The price has taken an unexpected downturn to $41.44 and might move down to a new low in the coming week.

