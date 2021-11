PRESS RELEASE. Adshares ($ADS) decentralized network working since 2017, created the possibility to connect Publishers and Advertisers directly with the use of blockchain and allows them to sign advertising contracts without intermediaries. The Adshares team is constantly putting in a lot of effort to grow their ecosystem which shows that Adshares is considered one of the biggest players in the decentralized ad network market in the world for a reason. This is well illustrated by the number of impressions of their ads, which surpassed 200 million per month.

INTERNET ・ 8 DAYS AGO