As we approach the two-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic's beginning, I think back to the number of times I’ve been asked by clients and colleagues about whether remote IT workforces will be a temporary or permanent fixture. While I initially thought that a certain level of team cohesiveness would be lost across the board due to the physical separation of IT team members, I’ve since warmed up to the idea that remote IT workforces may be the way forward given these uncertain times.

