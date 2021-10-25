CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We will never forget

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext Dec. 7 is the 80th anniversary of Japan’s vicious sneak attack against the U.S. military at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. I anticipate that President Biden will give it the remembrance that Donald Trump has neglected to do for four...

riverdalepress.com

