CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Never a stranger

riverdalepress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(re: “Sandy Shalleck, always giving, 77,” Oct. 7) Thank you for the well-deserved tribute to Sandy Shalleck. As a long-time staff member of Riverdale Neighborhood House, I was privileged to work with Sandy on many...

riverdalepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
nymdispatch.com

Groffs invite strangers into their family

The Groff family of rural Frazee began adding strangers to their family in 2011. Lori and David Groff became a Host Home provider, which offers family-style living for individuals with disabilities. “Those we host become a part of our family in all aspects; living right in our home, going and...
psychologytoday.com

Can a Dying Love Be Reignited?

Most couples don't seek help until their relationship problems have become deeply entrenched. Those questioning whether it's worth making an effort to heal a broken relationship may benefit from exploring a few key variables. Asking honest, probing questions and making a structured commitment can help couples recover their lost intimacy.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Riverdale Press
Literary Hub

Revisiting Patricia Highsmith’s Stranger on a Train

Welcome to Lit Century: 100 Years, 100 Books. Combining literary analysis with an in-depth look at historical context, hosts Sandra Newman and Catherine Nichols choose one book for each year of the 20th century, and—along with special guests—will take a deep dive into a hundred years of literature. In this...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
theperrynews.com

Pete Malmberg displays Stranger Things in library event

Forest Park Museum Curator Pete Malmberg brought a number of USOs (Unidentifiable Strange Objects) to puzzle the wits at the Perry Public Library Monday morning. Malmberg’s selection of old-time farm artifacts included a cream can carrier, horse groomer, ox, mule and draft horse and veterinary tools. He also brought items from cold cases, veterans, trench art and U.S. Presidential memorabilia.
PERRY, IA
Herald Times

Letter: Woman grateful to strangers who helped her

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, my car died at the four-way stop at Woodscrest Drive and Second Street. I didn't even have a phone. The help I received was fantastic. A lovely lady walking by stopped to show me where my flasher lights were. Another wonderful woman called AAA for me and stopped traffic so that two sweet boys could push my car out of harm's way. Another person made calls for me, let me sit in his air-conditioned car while waiting for the tow truck, and finally, drove me home.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
riverdalepress.com

Biz owners fear mixing kids, shelter

Joseph De La Cruz is covering housing for The Riverdale Press through Report For America, a national program from The GroundTruth Project that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report under-covered issues and communities. If you want to see more stories like this from Joseph, please make your tax-deductible...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Atlantic

Talking to Strangers Is Good For You

In many ways, The Odyssey is a story about talking to strangers. As Odysseus travels home after the Trojan War, he meets an array of new people—some hospitable, others violent. He relies on these new connections for shelter, but he also tries to get to know them, telling his own story and asking to hear theirs.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Uinta County Herald

The kindness of strangers

When EMS seventh-grader Story Hawkins agreed to participate in a 15 Questions feature for her hometown newspaper, she had no idea it would be a life-changing experience. After all, she only agreed as a favor to her English teacher, Aimee Cogger, who, in turn, was looking for a volunteer as a favor for her husband, the local Herald sports guy.
UINTA COUNTY, WY
KQED

Debbie Duncan: Talking to Strangers

In the COVID era talking to strangers has become rare because being cooped up means there aren’t many strangers to talk to. Debbie Duncan says that should change. One toasty morning a few months ago I went to the market looking for ingredients to whip up one of my favorite hot-weather dishes; a feta, mint, and olive oil spread for gluten-free toast. I found feta, but where was the mint? I wondered aloud to my husband. “I know,” replied a woman nearby. “What are you making?” I was delighted to tell her about this simple spread we had learned about from Gus, the owner of a Greek restaurant in New York’s Greenwich Village, and share with her Gus’s non-recipe recipe.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy