Never a stranger

In the COVID era talking to strangers has become rare because being cooped up means there aren’t many strangers to talk to. Debbie Duncan says that should change. One toasty morning a few months ago I went to the market looking for ingredients to whip up one of my favorite hot-weather dishes; a feta, mint, and olive oil spread for gluten-free toast. I found feta, but where was the mint? I wondered aloud to my husband. “I know,” replied a woman nearby. “What are you making?” I was delighted to tell her about this simple spread we had learned about from Gus, the owner of a Greek restaurant in New York’s Greenwich Village, and share with her Gus’s non-recipe recipe.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO